Austintown Fitch rolled past Canton GlenOak for a comfortable 35-3 victory at Canton Glenoak High on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

Austintown Fitch darted in front of Canton GlenOak 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Falcons opened a slim 14-3 gap over the Golden Eagles at halftime.

Austintown Fitch jumped to a 28-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Falcons got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Austintown Fitch and Canton GlenOak faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Austintown Fitch High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Canton GlenOak faced off against Cincinnati Western Hills and Austintown Fitch took on Euclid on Aug. 18 at Euclid High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.