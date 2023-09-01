Dayton Oakwood overcame a first-quarter deficit in a 35-14 win over West Milton Milton-Union in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

West Milton Milton-Union showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-7 advantage over Dayton Oakwood as the first quarter ended.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Dayton Oakwood and West Milton Milton-Union locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

The Lumberjacks got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-0 edge.

Last season, West Milton Milton-Union and Dayton Oakwood faced off on Sept. 1, 2022 at West Milton Milton-Union High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Dayton Oakwood faced off against Cincinnati Mariemont and West Milton Milton-Union took on New Paris National Trail on Aug. 18 at West Milton Milton-Union High School.

