Ashland Mapleton finally found a way to top Galion Northmor 40-33 on Sept. 1 in Ohio football.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Mounties’ offense moved in front for a 24-12 lead over the Golden Knights at the intermission.

Galion Northmor came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the final quarter over Ashland Mapleton 33-32.

The final quarter was decisive for the Mounties, as they climbed out of a hole with a 40-33 scoring margin.

Recently on Aug. 18, Galion Northmor squared off with Upper Sandusky in a football game.

