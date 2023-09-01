Danville left no doubt in recording a 41-7 win over Lancaster Fairfield Christian in Ohio high school football on Sept. 1.

Danville opened with a 34-0 advantage over Lancaster Fairfield Christian through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils opened a towering 41-0 gap over the Knights at the intermission.

Lancaster Fairfield Christian showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 41-7.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Danville faced off against Worthington Christian and Lancaster Fairfield Christian took on Franklin Furnace Green on Aug. 19 at Lancaster Fairfield Christian Academy.

