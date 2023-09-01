Celina finally found a way to top Van Wert 17-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Celina jumped in front of Van Wert 3-0 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Van Wert took the lead 7-3 to start the final quarter.

It took a 14-7 rally, but the Bulldogs were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.

Last season, Van Wert and Celina faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Celina High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Van Wert faced off against Bryan and Celina took on Versailles on Aug. 18 at Versailles High School.

