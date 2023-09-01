Clyde rolled past Toledo Waite for a comfortable 42-14 victory in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 1.

Clyde darted in front of Toledo Waite 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Fliers fought to a 35-0 halftime margin at the Indians’ expense.

Toledo Waite didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 35-6 in the third quarter.

The Indians rallied with an 8-7 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Fliers prevailed.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Toledo Waite faced off against Port Clinton.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.