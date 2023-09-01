Brookville recorded a big victory over St. Paris Graham 48-6 on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Brookville a 7-0 lead over St. Paris Graham.

The Blue Devils opened an enormous 28-6 gap over the Falcons at the intermission.

Brookville stormed to a 48-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, St Paris Graham faced off against West Liberty-Salem and Brookville took on Lewisburg Tri-County North on Aug. 18 at Brookville High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.