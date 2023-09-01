Bloom-Carroll’s defense throttled Plain City Jonathan Alder, resulting in a 42-0 shutout on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

Bloom-Carroll opened with a 14-0 advantage over Plain City Jonathan Alder through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs’ offense breathed fire in front for a 35-0 lead over the Pioneers at halftime.

Bloom-Carroll pulled to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Bloom-Carroll and Plain City Jonathan Alder squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Plain City Jonathan Alder High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Plain City Jonathan Alder faced off against Milford Center Fairbanks and Bloom-Carroll took on Canal Winchester Harvest Prep on Aug. 18 at Canal Winchester Harvest Prep.

