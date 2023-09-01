Bellefontaine controlled the action to earn an impressive 45-14 win against Pataskala Licking Heights for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 1.

Bellefontaine opened with a 17-7 advantage over Pataskala Licking Heights through the first quarter.

The Chieftains opened a colossal 31-14 gap over the Hornets at the intermission.

Bellefontaine stormed to a 45-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Bellefontaine and Pataskala Licking Heights squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Bellefontaine High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Pataskala Licking Heights faced off against Johnstown and Bellefontaine took on Sidney on Aug. 18 at Bellefontaine High School.

