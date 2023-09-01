Bascom Hopewell-Loudon dismissed Fostoria by a 47-12 count in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon moved in front of Fostoria 21-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Chieftains registered a 34-6 advantage at intermission over the Redmen.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Chieftains held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon and Fostoria faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Fostoria High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon faced off against Carey and Fostoria took on Van Buren on Aug. 18 at Van Buren High School.

