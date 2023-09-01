Cardington-Lincoln topped Bucyrus 36-28 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Bucyrus showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-13 advantage over Cardington-Lincoln as the first quarter ended.

The Pirates kept a 21-20 intermission margin at the Redmen’s expense.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Cardington-Lincoln and Bucyrus locked in a 28-28 stalemate.

The Pirates held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Bucyrus faced off against Mt Blanchard Riverdale and Cardington-Lincoln took on Marion Elgin on Aug. 18 at Cardington High School.

