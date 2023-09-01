Ada collected a solid win over New Washington Buckeye Central in a 41-25 verdict during this Ohio football game.

The first quarter gave Ada a 21-13 lead over New Washington Buckeye Central.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Ada breathed fire to a 35-19 lead heading into the final quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

Recently on Aug. 18, Ada squared off with McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley in a football game.

