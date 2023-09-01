Ada posts win at New Washington Buckeye Central’s expense

Ada collected a solid win over New Washington Buckeye Central in a 41-25 verdict during this Ohio football game.

The first quarter gave Ada a 21-13 lead over New Washington Buckeye Central.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Ada breathed fire to a 35-19 lead heading into the final quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

The Albany Alexander defense stifles Belpre

Albany Alexander’s defense throttled Belpre, resulting in a 44-0 shutout during this Ohio football game.

The first quarter gave Albany Alexander a 19-0 lead over Belpre.

The Spartans fought to a 22-0 intermission margin at the Golden Eagles’ expense.

Albany Alexander roared to a 44-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Alliance Marlington darts past Akron Manchester with early burst

Alliance Marlington rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 42-13 win over Akron Manchester for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 1.

Amanda-Clearcreek darts by Frankfort Adena

Amanda-Clearcreek unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Frankfort Adena 48-14 Friday in an Ohio high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Amanda-Clearcreek a 14-0 lead over Frankfort Adena.

The Aces registered a 41-0 advantage at halftime over the Warriors.

Frankfort Adena didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 41-7 in the third quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 48-14.

The Andover Pymatuning Valley defense stifles Orwell Grand Valley

A suffocating defense helped Andover Pymatuning Valley handle Orwell Grand Valley 30-0 during this Ohio football game.

Andover Pymatuning Valley pulled in front of Orwell Grand Valley 24-0 to begin the second quarter.

Andover Pymatuning Valley roared to a 30-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Lakers and the Mustangs were both scoreless.

Anna routs St. Henry

Anna handled St. Henry 40-18 in an impressive showing in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 1.

Ansonia crushes New Lebanon Dixie

Ansonia dominated from start to finish in an imposing 64-6 win over New Lebanon Dixie on Sept. 1 in Ohio football.

Ansonia stormed in front of New Lebanon Dixie 32-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers registered a 64-0 advantage at intermission over the Greyhounds.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Greyhounds rallied with a 6-0 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Tigers prevailed.

Antwerp bests West Unity Hilltop

Antwerp recorded a big victory over West Unity Hilltop 45-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Antwerp opened with a 32-0 advantage over West Unity Hilltop through the first quarter.

The Archers opened a monstrous 45-0 gap over the Cadets at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Archers maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 6-0 in the fourth quarter.

The Arcanum defense stifles Union City Mississinawa Valley

A suffocating defense helped Arcanum handle Union City Mississinawa Valley 6-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Archbold crushes Defiance Tinora

Archbold left no doubt on Friday, controlling Defiance Tinora from start to finish for a 48-7 victory in Ohio high school football on Sept. 1.

Archbold opened with a 28-0 advantage over Defiance Tinora through the first quarter.

The Blue Streaks fought to a 41-0 halftime margin at the Rams’ expense.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 48-7.

Ashland Mapleton edges past Galion Northmor in tough test

Ashland Mapleton finally found a way to top Galion Northmor 40-33 on Sept. 1 in Ohio football.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Mounties’ offense moved in front for a 24-12 lead over the Golden Knights at the intermission.

Galion Northmor came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the final quarter over Ashland Mapleton 33-32.

The final quarter was decisive for the Mounties, as they climbed out of a hole with a 40-33 scoring margin.

Ashtabula Edgewood routs Painesville Harvey

Ashtabula Edgewood dominated from start to finish in an imposing 48-18 win over Painesville Harvey in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 1.

Atwater Waterloo rallies to top Lisbon

Atwater Waterloo overcame a first-quarter deficit in a 26-16 win over Lisbon for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 1.

Lisbon started on steady ground by forging a 16-13 lead over Atwater Waterloo at the end of the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

The Blue Devils had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Vikings won the session and the game with a 13-0 performance.

Aurora dominates Chesterland West Geauga in convincing showing

Aurora left no doubt on Friday, controlling Chesterland West Geauga from start to finish for a 35-7 victory in Ohio high school football on Sept. 1.

Austintown Fitch defeats Canton GlenOak

Austintown Fitch rolled past Canton GlenOak for a comfortable 35-3 victory at Canton Glenoak High on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

Austintown Fitch darted in front of Canton GlenOak 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Falcons opened a slim 14-3 gap over the Golden Eagles at halftime.

Austintown Fitch jumped to a 28-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Falcons got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Avon’s initial push dashes Cleveland Glenville’s hopes

Avon collected a 24-16 victory over Cleveland Glenville for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 1.

Avon opened with a 14-0 advantage over Cleveland Glenville through the first quarter.

The Tarblooders battled back to make it 14-8 at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Eagles held on with a 10-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Bainbridge Paint Valley tops Greenfield McClain

Bainbridge Paint Valley handed Greenfield McClain a tough 29-15 loss on Sept. 1 in Ohio football.

The second quarter began with neither team in charge at a 7-7 deadlock.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The Bearcats got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-8 edge.

Barnesville delivers statement win over Lore City Buckeye Trail

Barnesville handled Lore City Buckeye Trail 42-8 in an impressive showing in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Barnesville jumped in front of Lore City Buckeye Trail 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Shamrocks opened a tight 22-8 gap over the Warriors at the intermission.

Barnesville jumped to a 42-8 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon dominates Fostoria

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon dismissed Fostoria by a 47-12 count in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon moved in front of Fostoria 21-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Chieftains registered a 34-6 advantage at intermission over the Redmen.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Chieftains held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Batavia Clermont Northeastern comes up short in matchup with Batavia

Batavia grabbed a 20-8 victory at the expense of Batavia Clermont Northeastern in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Batavia a 7-0 lead over Batavia Clermont Northeastern.

The Bulldogs registered a 14-0 advantage at intermission over the Rockets.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Rockets enjoyed an 8-6 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Beallsville earns solid win over Matamoras Frontier

Beallsville eventually beat Matamoras Frontier 25-13 for an Ohio high school football victory at Beallsville High.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Cougars moved ahead by earning a 7-6 advantage over the Blue Devils at the end of the second quarter.

The scoreboard showed Matamoras Frontier with a 13-12 lead over Beallsville heading into the third quarter.

The Blue Devils pulled off a stirring 13-0 fourth quarter to trip the Cougars.

Beaver Eastern pushes over Chillicothe Southeastern

Beaver Eastern collected a solid win over Chillicothe Southeastern in a 36-20 verdict in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 1.

Beavercreek comes back to beat Dayton Thurgood Marshall

Beavercreek fought to overcome a first-quarter deficit for a 39-8 win over Dayton Thurgood Marshall in Ohio high school football on Sept. 1.

The start wasn’t the problem for Dayton Thurgood Marshall, as it began with an 8-0 edge over Beavercreek through the end of the first quarter.

The Beavers’ offense jumped in front for an 18-8 lead over the Cougars at halftime.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Beavers held on with a 21-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Bellefontaine crushes Pataskala Licking Heights

Bellefontaine controlled the action to earn an impressive 45-14 win against Pataskala Licking Heights for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 1.

Bellefontaine opened with a 17-7 advantage over Pataskala Licking Heights through the first quarter.

The Chieftains opened a colossal 31-14 gap over the Hornets at the intermission.

Bellefontaine stormed to a 45-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Bellevue pushes over Cincinnati Riverview East

Bellevue knocked off Cincinnati Riverview East 32-22 in a Kentucky high school football matchup.

Belmont Union Local escapes Glen Dale John Marshall in thin win

Belmont Union Local finally found a way to top Glen Dale John Marshall 32-25 in a West Virginia high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Glen Dale John Marshall showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 10-7 advantage over Belmont Union Local as the first quarter ended.

The Jets kept a 26-10 intermission margin at the Monarchs’ expense.

Glen Dale John Marshall stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 32-25.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Strong start sends Beloit West Branch over Girard

Beloit West Branch broke in front early and tripped Girard for a 52-43 win in Ohio high school football on Sept. 1.

Berlin Center Western Reserve takes down Columbiana

Berlin Center Western Reserve dominated from start to finish in an imposing 28-6 win over Columbiana on Sept. 1 in Ohio football.

Berlin Center Western Reserve moved in front of Columbiana 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Devils opened a close 14-6 gap over the Clippers at the intermission.

Berlin Center Western Reserve thundered to a 28-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Beverly Fort Frye slips past Bellaire

Beverly Fort Frye posted a narrow 22-15 win over Bellaire in an Ohio high school football matchup.

The start wasn’t the problem for Bellaire, as it began with a 7-6 edge over Beverly Fort Frye through the end of the first quarter.

Beverly Fort Frye broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 22-15 lead over Bellaire.

Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Cadets and the Big Reds were both scoreless.

Bloomdale Elmwood collects victory over Mt. Blanchard Riverdale

Bloomdale Elmwood eventually beat Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 46-32 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 1.

Bloomdale Elmwood opened with a 16-6 advantage over Mt. Blanchard Riverdale through the first quarter.

The Falcons didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 22-14 at the intermission.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Mt. Blanchard Riverdale made it 38-32.

The Royals got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-0 edge.

Bluffton allows no points against Defiance Ayersville

A suffocating defense helped Bluffton handle Defiance Ayersville 42-0 on Sept. 1 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Bluffton a 7-0 lead over Defiance Ayersville.

The Pirates registered a 21-0 advantage at halftime over the Pilots.

Bluffton charged to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pirates got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Bradford’s speedy start jolts Hamilton New Miami

Bradford rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 44-7 win over Hamilton New Miami in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Bradford a 28-7 lead over Hamilton New Miami.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Railroaders held on with a 16-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Bridgeport builds initial momentum to defeat East Palestine

Bridgeport collected a 32-25 victory over East Palestine in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 1.

Bridgeport steamrolled in front of East Palestine 18-0 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Bridgeport steamrolled to a 32-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Bridgeport chalked up this decision in spite of East Palestine’s spirited final-quarter performance.

Brookfield outlasts Youngstown Valley Christian

Brookfield pushed past Youngstown Valley Christian for a 26-12 win in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Brookfield a 14-0 lead over Youngstown Valley Christian.

The Warriors’ offense jumped in front for a 20-6 lead over the Eagles at halftime.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 26-12.

Brookville delivers statement win over St. Paris Graham

Brookville recorded a big victory over St. Paris Graham 48-6 on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Brookville a 7-0 lead over St. Paris Graham.

The Blue Devils opened an enormous 28-6 gap over the Falcons at the intermission.

Brookville stormed to a 48-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Bryan tops Sherwood Fairview

Bryan dismissed Sherwood Fairview by a 67-46 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Bryan opened with a 21-16 advantage over Sherwood Fairview through the first quarter.

The Golden Bears fought to a 41-32 halftime margin at the Apaches’ expense.

Sherwood Fairview didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 47-46 in the third quarter.

The Golden Bears got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-0 edge.

Byesville Meadowbrook comes from behind to stop Cambridge

Cambridge cut in front to start, but Byesville Meadowbrook answered the challenge to collect a 60-35 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 1.

Cambridge started on steady ground by forging a 21-16 lead over Byesville Meadowbrook at the end of the first quarter.

The Colts’ offense darted in front for a 30-28 lead over the Bobcats at halftime.

Byesville Meadowbrook roared to a 52-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Colts held on with an 8-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Caldwell overwhelms Wellsville

Caldwell rolled past Wellsville for a comfortable 49-7 victory during this Ohio football game.

The first quarter gave Caldwell a 21-0 lead over Wellsville.

The Redskins fought to a 42-0 halftime margin at the Tigers’ expense.

Caldwell thundered to a 49-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers managed a 7-0 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Camden Preble Shawnee narrowly defeats New Paris National Trail

Camden Preble Shawnee pushed past New Paris National Trail for a 28-13 win in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Camden Preble Shawnee moved in front of New Paris National Trail 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Arrows registered a 23-7 advantage at halftime over the Blazers.

Camden Preble Shawnee jumped to a 28-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Blazers managed a 6-0 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Canal Fulton Northwest overcomes Louisville’s lead to earn win

Louisville cut in front to start, but Canal Fulton Northwest answered the challenge to collect a 26-14 victory at Louisville High on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

Louisville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Canal Fulton Northwest as the first quarter ended.

The Indians’ offense darted in front for a 20-14 lead over the Leopards at halftime.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Indians got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Canal Winchester takes down Lancaster

Canal Winchester dominated from start to finish in an imposing 42-14 win over Lancaster in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep overwhelms Columbus Eastmoor

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 53-7 win over Columbus Eastmoor in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Canfield South Range overwhelms Warren John F. Kennedy

Canfield South Range controlled the action to earn an impressive 41-3 win against Warren John F. Kennedy for an Ohio high school football victory at Canfield South Range High.

Canfield South Range jumped in front of Warren John F. Kennedy 7-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Raiders opened a massive 28-3 gap over the Eagles at halftime.

Canfield South Range stormed to a 41-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Canton Central Catholic’s speedy start jolts Richmond Heights

A swift early pace pushed Canton Central Catholic past Richmond Heights Friday 35-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Canton Central Catholic a 28-0 lead over Richmond Heights.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Canton Central Catholic charged to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans managed a 6-0 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Canton McKinley overcomes Dublin Coffman’s lead to earn win

Canton McKinley rallied after a first-quarter deficit to knock off Dublin Coffman 24-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

The start wasn’t the problem for Dublin Coffman, as it began with a 14-0 edge over Canton McKinley through the end of the first quarter.

The Shamrocks moved ahead by earning a 14-10 advantage over the Bulldogs at the end of the second quarter.

Canton McKinley broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 24-14 lead over Dublin Coffman.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Canton South escapes Magnolia Sandy Valley in thin win

Canton South topped Magnolia Sandy Valley 35-27 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Canton South a 7-0 lead over Magnolia Sandy Valley.

The Wildcats and the Cardinals dueled to a draw at 14-14 with the third quarter looming.

Canton South enjoyed a meager margin over Magnolia Sandy Valley with a 28-21 lead heading to the final quarter.

The Wildcats got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

Cardington-Lincoln records thin win against Bucyrus

Cardington-Lincoln topped Bucyrus 36-28 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Bucyrus showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-13 advantage over Cardington-Lincoln as the first quarter ended.

The Pirates kept a 21-20 intermission margin at the Redmen’s expense.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Cardington-Lincoln and Bucyrus locked in a 28-28 stalemate.

The Pirates held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Carey outlasts Lima Central Catholic

Carey eventually beat Lima Central Catholic 28-14 on Sept. 1 in Ohio football.

Bloom-Carroll allows no points against Plain City Jonathan Alder

Bloom-Carroll’s defense throttled Plain City Jonathan Alder, resulting in a 42-0 shutout on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

Bloom-Carroll opened with a 14-0 advantage over Plain City Jonathan Alder through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs’ offense breathed fire in front for a 35-0 lead over the Pioneers at halftime.

Bloom-Carroll pulled to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Casstown Miami East escapes Springfield Northwestern in thin win

Casstown Miami East finally found a way to top Springfield Northwestern 17-15 on Sept. 1 in Ohio football.

Springfield Northwestern started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Casstown Miami East at the end of the first quarter.

The Vikings’ offense darted in front for a 14-7 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Warriors rallied in the final quarter, but the Vikings skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Cedarville delivers statement win over Milford Center Fairbanks

Cedarville rolled past Milford Center Fairbanks for a comfortable 27-6 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 6-6 duel in the first quarter.

The Indians registered a 7-6 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Cedarville and Milford Center Fairbanks were both scoreless.

The Indians got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-0 edge.

Celina earns narrow win over Van Wert

Celina finally found a way to top Van Wert 17-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Celina jumped in front of Van Wert 3-0 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Van Wert took the lead 7-3 to start the final quarter.

It took a 14-7 rally, but the Bulldogs were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.

Chagrin Falls Kenston crushes Chagrin Falls

Chagrin Falls Kenston recorded a big victory over Chagrin Falls 55-7 on Sept. 1 in Ohio football.

Chagrin Falls Kenston opened with a 14-0 advantage over Chagrin Falls through the first quarter.

The Bombers registered a 48-0 advantage at intermission over the Tigers.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 55-7.

Chardon posts win at Avon Lake’s expense

Chardon notched a win against Avon Lake 28-10 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Hilltoppers registered a 14-7 advantage at halftime over the Shoremen.

Avon Lake drew within 14-10 in the third quarter.

The Hilltoppers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Chardon NDCL shuts out Bedford

Defense dominated as Chardon NDCL pitched a 38-0 shutout of Bedford at Bedford High on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

Chardon NDCL opened with a 17-0 advantage over Bedford through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Lions got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-0 edge.

Chattanooga McCallie crushes Cincinnati St. Xavier

It was a tough night for Cincinnati St. Xavier which was overmatched by Chattanooga McCallie in this 34-11 verdict.

Chesapeake bests Racine Southern

Chesapeake dominated from start to finish in an imposing 47-13 win over Racine Southern in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Chillicothe Zane Trace edges past Richwood North Union in tough test

Chillicothe Zane Trace posted a narrow 17-14 win over Richwood North Union in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 1.

The start wasn’t the problem for Richwood North Union, as it began with a 6-0 edge over Chillicothe Zane Trace through the end of the first quarter.

Both teams needed to regroup after dueling to a 14-14 standoff at the end of the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Pioneers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

Cincinnati Anderson darts by Lebanon

Cincinnati Anderson scored early and often to roll over Lebanon 44-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Cincinnati Anderson a 22-14 lead over Lebanon.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Cincinnati Anderson pulled to a 30-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Raptors held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Cincinnati College Prep tops Norwood

Cincinnati College Prep eventually beat Norwood 34-16 during this Ohio football game.

Neither squad could muster points in the first, second and third quarters.

The Lions got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 34-16 edge.

Cincinnati Country Day shuts out Cincinnati North College Hill

Cincinnati Country Day’s defense throttled Cincinnati North College Hill, resulting in a 35-0 shutout during this Ohio football game.

Cincinnati Deer Park dominates Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian

Cincinnati Deer Park dominated from start to finish in an imposing 47-12 win over Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian on Sept. 1 in Ohio football.

Cincinnati Elder takes down Springboro

Cincinnati Elder controlled the action to earn an impressive 28-7 win against Springboro on Sept. 1 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Cincinnati Elder a 14-0 lead over Springboro.

Cincinnati Elder fought to a 21-0 halftime margin at Springboro’s expense.

Cincinnati Elder stormed to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Springboro closed the lead with a 7-0 margin in the final quarter.

Cincinnati Finneytown tops Lockland in extra frame

Cincinnati Finneytown took full advantage of overtime to defeat Lockland 16-13 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 1.

Neither squad could muster points in the first, second, third and fourth quarters.

Cincinnati Finneytown got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-13 edge.

Cincinnati La Salle edges past Kettering Fairmont in tough test

Cincinnati La Salle posted a narrow 14-7 win over Kettering Fairmont for an Ohio high school football victory at Cincinnati La Salle High.

The first quarter gave Cincinnati La Salle a 7-0 lead over Kettering Fairmont.

The Lancers fought to a 14-0 intermission margin at the Firebirds’ expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Firebirds rallied with a 7-0 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Lancers prevailed.

Cincinnati Madeira survives for narrow win over Cincinnati Purcell Marian

Cincinnati Madeira posted a narrow 41-35 win over Cincinnati Purcell Marian at Cincinnati Madeira High on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

Cincinnati McNicholas takes down Goshen

Cincinnati McNicholas recorded a big victory over Goshen 35-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Cincinnati Mt. Healthy denies Wilmington’s challenge

Cincinnati Mt. Healthy handed Wilmington a tough 22-7 loss in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Cincinnati Mt. Healthy an 8-7 lead over Wilmington.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Cincinnati Mt. Healthy jumped to a 14-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Fighting Owls held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Cincinnati Oak Hills slips past Cincinnati Colerain

Cincinnati Oak Hills posted a narrow 21-14 win over Cincinnati Colerain on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

Cincinnati Oak Hills darted in front of Cincinnati Colerain 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Highlanders’ offense jumped in front for a 21-0 lead over the Cardinals at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Cardinals enjoyed a 14-0 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Cincinnati Princeton thwarts Liberty Township Lakota East’s quest

Cincinnati Princeton pushed past Liberty Township Lakota East for a 30-16 win in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Vikings fought to a 17-7 halftime margin at the Thunderhawks’ expense.

Cincinnati Princeton pulled to a 30-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Thunderhawks enjoyed a 3-0 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Cincinnati Sycamore comes back to beat Middletown

Cincinnati Sycamore overcame a first-quarter deficit in a 35-17 win over Middletown during this Ohio football game.

The start wasn’t the problem for Middletown, as it began with a 10-7 edge over Cincinnati Sycamore through the end of the first quarter.

The Aviators’ offense darted in front for a 21-17 lead over the Middies at the intermission.

Cincinnati Sycamore moved to a 28-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Aviators got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Cincinnati Turpin overwhelms Morrow Little Miami

Cincinnati Turpin controlled the action to earn an impressive 42-20 win against Morrow Little Miami for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 1.

Cincinnati Turpin darted in front of Morrow Little Miami 21-14 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Cincinnati Turpin jumped to a 42-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Spartans maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 6-0 in the final quarter.

Cincinnati Winton Woods records thin win against Cincinnati West Clermont

Cincinnati Winton Woods posted a narrow 21-13 win over Cincinnati West Clermont at Cincinnati Winton Woods High on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

The Warriors’ offense darted in front for a 21-13 lead over the Wolves at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the first, third and fourth quarters.

Cincinnati Withrow defeats Lima

Cincinnati Withrow dominated from start to finish in an imposing 42-6 win over Lima during this Ohio football game.

Cincinnati Woodward edges past Bethel-Tate in tough test

Cincinnati Woodward topped Bethel-Tate 12-7 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory at Cincinnati Woodward High.

Circleville Logan Elm comes from behind to stop Washington Court House Miami Trace

Circleville Logan Elm rallied over Washington Court House Miami Trace for an inspiring 41-20 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Washington Court House Miami Trace started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over Circleville Logan Elm at the end of the first quarter.

The Braves’ offense moved in front for a 21-12 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Circleville Logan Elm steamrolled to a 41-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Clarksville Clinton-Massie sprints past Dresden Tri-Valley

Clarksville Clinton-Massie grabbed a 24-14 victory at the expense of Dresden Tri-Valley in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Clarksville Clinton-Massie darted in front of Dresden Tri-Valley 3-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Falcons opened a modest 10-7 gap over the Scotties at the intermission.

Clarksville Clinton-Massie breathed fire to a 24-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Scotties managed a 7-0 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Clayton Northmont takes advantage of early margin to defeat Dayton Dunbar

Clayton Northmont took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Dayton Dunbar 47-16 during this Ohio football game.

Clayton Northmont thundered in front of Dayton Dunbar 19-2 to begin the second quarter.

The Thunderbolts’ offense jumped in front for a 40-10 lead over the Wolverines at halftime.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Dayton Dunbar made it 40-16.

The Thunderbolts held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Cleveland VASJ bests Youngstown East

Cleveland VASJ unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Youngstown East 42-6 Friday in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Cleveland Heights claims tight victory against Hudson

Cleveland Heights posted a narrow 34-31 win over Hudson at Hudson High on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

Hudson started on steady ground by forging a 17-6 lead over Cleveland Heights at the end of the first quarter.

The Tigers’ offense moved in front for a 21-17 lead over the Explorers at halftime.

Cleveland Heights moved to a 27-17 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Explorers outpointed the Tigers 14-7 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East allows no points against Oberlin

A suffocating defense helped Cleveland Heights Lutheran East handle Oberlin 40-0 on Sept. 1 in Ohio football.

Clyde dominates Toledo Waite

Clyde rolled past Toledo Waite for a comfortable 42-14 victory in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 1.

Clyde darted in front of Toledo Waite 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Fliers fought to a 35-0 halftime margin at the Indians’ expense.

Toledo Waite didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 35-6 in the third quarter.

The Indians rallied with an 8-7 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Fliers prevailed.

Coal Grove finds OT victory against Pomeroy Meigs

Coal Grove topped Pomeroy Meigs in a 48-42 overtime thriller for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 1.

Pomeroy Meigs showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 24-0 advantage over Coal Grove as the first quarter ended.

The Marauders roared a lopsided margin over the Hornets as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

The scoreboard showed Pomeroy Meigs with a 30-28 lead over Coal Grove heading into the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Hornets and the Marauders locked in a 42-42 stalemate.

Coal Grove got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Coldwater dominates Fort Recovery

Coldwater dominated Fort Recovery 35-7 at Coldwater High on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

Columbus Africentric narrowly defeats KIPP Columbus

Columbus Africentric grabbed a 12-2 victory at the expense of KIPP Columbus for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 1.

Columbus Bishop Hartley narrowly defeats Dayton Chaminade-Julienne

Columbus Bishop Hartley collected a solid win over Dayton Chaminade-Julienne in a 21-7 verdict in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 1.

The Hawks opened a meager 14-0 gap over the Eagles at the intermission.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 21-7.

Columbus Bishop Ready shuts out Columbus Whetstone

Defense dominated as Columbus Bishop Ready pitched a 47-0 shutout of Columbus Whetstone at Columbus Bishop Ready on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Columbus Bishop Ready a 26-0 lead over Columbus Whetstone.

The Silver Knights opened a lopsided 40-0 gap over the Braves at halftime.

Columbus Bishop Ready charged to a 47-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Columbus Bishop Watterson survives for narrow win over Parma Padua Franciscan

Columbus Bishop Watterson topped Parma Padua Franciscan 24-21 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football on Sept. 1.

Parma Padua Franciscan started on steady ground by forging a 14-10 lead over Columbus Bishop Watterson at the end of the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Columbus Bishop Watterson broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 17-14 lead over Parma Padua Franciscan.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

Columbus Briggs earns narrow win over Columbus Franklin Heights

Columbus Briggs topped Columbus Franklin Heights 25-24 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 1.

The Bruins opened a small 12-8 gap over the Falcons at halftime.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

The Falcons rallied with a 16-13 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Bruins prevailed.

Columbus East tacks win on Toledo Scott

Columbus East recorded a big victory over Toledo Scott 32-8 on Sept. 1 in Ohio football.

The Columbus Hamilton Township defense stifles Columbus Centennial

Columbus Hamilton Township’s defense throttled Columbus Centennial, resulting in a 49-0 shutout at Columbus Centennial High on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

Columbus Northland pushes over Dayton Carroll

Columbus Northland collected a solid win over Dayton Carroll in a 37-17 verdict in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Columbus St. Charles darts past Columbus Independence with early burst

Columbus St. Charles broke to an early lead and topped Columbus Independence 41-6 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 1.

Columbus St. Charles opened with a 21-0 advantage over Columbus Independence through the first quarter.

The Cardinals opened an enormous 35-0 gap over the 76ers at the intermission.

Columbus St. Charles pulled to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The 76ers rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Cardinals skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Concord claims victory against Toledo Christian

Concord grabbed a 34-14 victory at the expense of Toledo Christian during this Ohio football game.

Concord opened with a 6-0 advantage over Toledo Christian through the first quarter.

The Yellow Jackets registered a 28-14 advantage at halftime over the Eagles.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Yellow Jackets held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Conneaut darts past Independence with early burst

An early dose of momentum helped Conneaut to a 33-15 runaway past Independence for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 1.

Conneaut jumped in front of Independence 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Spartans fought to a 19-0 intermission margin at the Blue Devils’ expense.

Conneaut charged to a 33-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Blue Devils rallied in the final quarter, but the Spartans skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Convoy Crestview exhales after close call with Haviland Wayne Trace

Convoy Crestview topped Haviland Wayne Trace 21-20 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Haviland Wayne Trace started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Convoy Crestview at the end of the first quarter.

The Raiders had a 14-7 edge on the Knights at the beginning of the third quarter.

Haviland Wayne Trace darted a tight margin over Convoy Crestview as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Knights rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Raiders 7-0 in the last stanza for the victory.

The last time Convoy Crestview and Haviland Wayne Trace played in a 14-6 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Haviland Wayne Trace faced off against Fort Recovery and Convoy Crestview took on Rockford Parkway on Aug. 18 at Rockford Parkway High School.

Corning Miller barely beats Portsmouth Sciotoville East

Corning Miller posted a narrow 27-20 win over Portsmouth Sciotoville East in Ohio high school football on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Corning Miller a 13-6 lead over Portsmouth Sciotoville East.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Falcons and the Tartans were both scoreless.

Corning Miller darted to a 20-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Falcons maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 8-7 in the fourth quarter.

Cortland Lakeview exhales after close call with Youngstown Liberty

Cortland Lakeview finally found a way to top Youngstown Liberty 40-31 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Cortland Lakeview a 7-6 lead over Youngstown Liberty.

The Bulldogs’ offense moved in front for a 19-6 lead over the Leopards at halftime.

Youngstown Liberty showed its spirit while rallying to within 27-24 in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 13-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Creston Norwayne secures a win over Heath

Creston Norwayne notched a win against Heath 38-25 during this Ohio football game.

The first quarter gave Creston Norwayne a 7-0 lead over Heath.

The Bobcats fought to a 28-0 halftime margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Heath clawed to within 31-13 through the third quarter.

The Bobcats chalked up this decision in spite of the Bulldogs’ spirited final-quarter performance.

Crooksville’s speedy start jolts Sugar Grove Berne Union

Crooksville rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 47-14 win over Sugar Grove Berne Union for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Crooksville a 13-0 lead over Sugar Grove Berne Union.

The Ceramics’ offense steamrolled in front for a 21-0 lead over the Rockets at the intermission.

Crooksville steamrolled to a 40-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 47-14.

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit bests Columbus St. Francis DeSales

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit controlled the action to earn an impressive 48-14 win against Columbus St. Francis DeSales in Ohio high school football on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit a 14-0 lead over Columbus St. Francis DeSales.

The Warriors registered a 21-0 advantage at halftime over the Stallions.

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit roared to a 41-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Cuyahoga Heights posts win at Burton Berkshire’s expense

Cuyahoga Heights grabbed a 27-14 victory at the expense of Burton Berkshire in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Danville scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Lancaster Fairfield Christian

Danville left no doubt in recording a 41-7 win over Lancaster Fairfield Christian in Ohio high school football on Sept. 1.

Danville opened with a 34-0 advantage over Lancaster Fairfield Christian through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils opened a towering 41-0 gap over the Knights at the intermission.

Lancaster Fairfield Christian showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 41-7.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Dayton Centerville outlasts Pickerington Central

Dayton Centerville notched a win against Pickerington Central 28-17 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Dayton Centerville an 8-0 lead over Pickerington Central.

The Tigers moved ahead by earning a 9-8 advantage over the Elks at the end of the second quarter.

Dayton Centerville broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with an 18-9 lead over Pickerington Central.

The Elks held on with a 10-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Strong start sends Dayton Northridge over Carlisle

After jumping in front early, Dayton Northridge held off Carlisle squad for a 30-22 win for an Ohio high school football victory at Dayton Northridge High.

Dayton Northridge thundered in front of Carlisle 30-0 to begin the second quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Carlisle got within 30-14.

The Polar Bears maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 8-0 in the final quarter.

West Milton Milton-Union takes the lead, but can’t maintain it in falling to Dayton Oakwood

Dayton Oakwood overcame a first-quarter deficit in a 35-14 win over West Milton Milton-Union in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

West Milton Milton-Union showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-7 advantage over Dayton Oakwood as the first quarter ended.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Dayton Oakwood and West Milton Milton-Union locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

The Lumberjacks got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-0 edge.

De Graff Riverside tops Spencerville

De Graff Riverside unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Spencerville 45-10 Friday in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Defiance posts win at St. Marys’ expense

Defiance knocked off St. Marys 30-15 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Defiance moved in front of St. Marys 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs fought to a 22-7 intermission margin at the Roughriders’ expense.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as St. Marys climbed back to within 22-15.

The Bulldogs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-0 edge.

Delaware Buckeye Valley slips past Ashland

Delaware Buckeye Valley finally found a way to top Ashland 27-23 on Sept. 1 in Ohio football.

Ashland started on steady ground by forging a 10-7 lead over Delaware Buckeye Valley at the end of the first quarter.

The Barons kept a 20-17 halftime margin at the Arrows’ expense.

Delaware Buckeye Valley jumped to a 27-23 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Delaware Hayes allows no points against Mt. Vernon

A suffocating defense helped Delaware Hayes handle Mt. Vernon 42-0 for an Ohio high school football victory at Delaware Hayes High.

The first quarter gave Delaware Hayes a 21-0 lead over Mt. Vernon.

The Pacers registered a 28-0 advantage at intermission over the Yellow Jackets.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Delaware Hayes and Mt. Vernon were both scoreless.

The Pacers held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The Delaware Olentangy Berlin defense stifles Dublin Scioto

Defense dominated as Delaware Olentangy Berlin pitched a 38-0 shutout of Dublin Scioto in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Delaware Olentangy Berlin a 24-0 lead over Dublin Scioto.

The Bears fought to a 38-0 halftime margin at the Irish’s expense.

Defense ruled the third and fourth quarters as the Bears and the Irish were both scoreless.

Delta pushes over Millbury Lake

Delta notched a win against Millbury Lake 38-28 during this Ohio football game.

The first quarter gave Delta a 6-0 lead over Millbury Lake.

The Panthers registered a 17-7 advantage at halftime over the Flyers.

Delta and Millbury Lake each scored in the third quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

Dola Hardin Northern scores early, pulls away from Cory-Rawson

A swift early pace pushed Dola Hardin Northern past Cory-Rawson Friday 47-26 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 1.

Dover tops Gnadenhutten Indian Valley

Dover notched a win against Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 27-14 on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Dover a 7-0 lead over Gnadenhutten Indian Valley.

The Tornadoes opened a thin 14-7 gap over the Braves at the intermission.

Dover steamrolled to a 27-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Braves closed the lead with a 7-0 margin in the fourth quarter.

Duncan Falls Philo comes from behind to stop McConnelsville Morgan

Duncan Falls Philo fought back from a slow start and rolled to 34-13 win over McConnelsville Morgan in an Ohio high school football matchup.

McConnelsville Morgan showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over Duncan Falls Philo as the first quarter ended.

Duncan Falls Philo broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 34-13 lead over McConnelsville Morgan.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and fourth quarters.

East Liverpool allows no points against Salem

East Liverpool’s defense throttled Salem, resulting in a 28-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Defense ruled the first quarter as East Liverpool and Salem were both scoreless.

The Potters opened a narrow 7-0 gap over the Quakers at the intermission.

East Liverpool darted to a 14-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Potters got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

The East Liverpool Beaver Local defense stifles Jefferson

Defense dominated as East Liverpool Beaver Local pitched a 43-0 shutout of Jefferson in an Ohio high school football matchup.

East Liverpool Beaver Local pulled in front of Jefferson 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

East Liverpool Beaver Local pulled to a 43-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and fourth quarters.

Eaton dominates Oxford Talawanda

Eaton controlled the action to earn an impressive 28-7 win against Oxford Talawanda at Eaton High on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

Eaton jumped in front of Oxford Talawanda 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Eaton pulled to a 28-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles chalked up this decision in spite of the Brave’s spirited final-quarter performance.

Edon dominates Hicksville

Edon’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Hicksville 47-20 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Elida claims tight victory against Kenton

Elida topped Kenton 30-22 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory at Elida High.

Elmore Woodmore overwhelms Oregon Cardinal Stritch

Elmore Woodmore dominated from start to finish in an imposing 40-16 win over Oregon Cardinal Stritch at Elmore Woodmore High on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

Elmore Woodmore stormed in front of Oregon Cardinal Stritch 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Wildcats and the Cardinals were both scoreless.

Elmore Woodmore roared to a 34-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cardinals outpointed the Wildcats 16-6 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Erie McDowell’s speedy start jolts Barberton

Erie McDowell controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 52-20 victory over Barberton in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Erie McDowell darted in front of Barberton 24-14 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

The Trojans held on with a 28-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Fairborn tacks win on Dayton West Carrollton

It was a tough night for Dayton West Carrollton which was overmatched by Fairborn in this 34-6 verdict.

The first quarter gave Fairborn a 7-0 lead over Dayton West Carrollton.

The Skyhawks fought to a 14-6 intermission margin at the Pirates’ expense.

Fairborn moved to a 21-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Skyhawks held on with a 13-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Fairborn and Dayton West Carrollton squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Fairborn High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Dayton West Carrollton faced off against Miamisburg and Fairborn took on New Carlisle Tecumseh on Aug. 18 at Fairborn High School.

Farrell slips past Warren G. Harding

Farrell finally found a way to top Warren G. Harding 24-17 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 1.

The start wasn’t the problem for Warren G. Harding, as it began with a 17-16 edge over Farrell through the end of the first quarter.

Farrell broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 24-17 lead over Warren G. Harding.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and fourth quarters.

Findlay races in front to defeat Sylvania Southview

Findlay broke to an early lead and topped Sylvania Southview 49-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Findlay opened with a 21-0 advantage over Sylvania Southview through the first quarter.

The Trojans’ offense pulled in front for a 42-7 lead over the Cougars at halftime.

Findlay thundered to a 49-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cougars enjoyed a 7-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Findlay Liberty-Benton squeezes past Arlington

Findlay Liberty-Benton posted a narrow 34-30 win over Arlington on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

Findlay Liberty-Benton jumped in front of Arlington 21-15 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Arlington moved ahead of Findlay Liberty-Benton 22-21 to start the fourth quarter.

A 13-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Eagles’ defeat of the Red Devils.

The Fort Loramie defense stifles Covington

Defense dominated as Fort Loramie pitched a 48-0 shutout of Covington in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Franklin Bishop Fenwick survives for narrow win over Monroe

Franklin Bishop Fenwick posted a narrow 23-20 win over Monroe for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 1.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Falcons fought to a 3-0 intermission margin at the Hornets’ expense.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Falcons and the Hornets each scored in the final quarter.

Franklin Furnace Green earns stressful win over Manchester

Franklin Furnace Green topped Manchester 13-10 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 1.

Franklin Furnace Green opened with a 7-0 advantage over Manchester through the first quarter.

The Greyhounds rallied in the second quarter by making it 7-2.

Franklin Furnace Green moved to a 13-2 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Greyhounds rallied in the final quarter, but the Bobcats skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

The Gahanna Columbus Academy defense stifles Newark Catholic

Gahanna Columbus Academy’s defense throttled Newark Catholic, resulting in a 40-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Gahanna Columbus Academy pulled in front of Newark Catholic 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Vikings opened a mammoth 34-0 gap over the Green Wave at the intermission.

Gahanna Columbus Academy thundered to a 40-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Gahanna Lincoln rallies to top Powell Olentangy Liberty

Gahanna Lincoln overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 46-28 win against Powell Olentangy Liberty on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Powell Olentangy Liberty, as it began with a 14-7 edge over Gahanna Lincoln through the end of the first quarter.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Patriots controlled the pace, taking a 21-13 lead into intermission.

Powell Olentangy Liberty enjoyed a 28-19 lead over Gahanna Lincoln to start the fourth quarter.

The final quarter was decisive for the Golden Lions, as they climbed out of a hole with a 46-28 scoring margin.

Gallipolis Gallia darts past Point Pleasant with early burst

Gallipolis Gallia left no doubt in recording a 42-12 win over Point Pleasant on Sept. 1 in West Virginia football action.

Gallipolis Gallia moved in front of Point Pleasant 21-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Devils’ offense thundered in front for a 28-10 lead over the Big Blacks at halftime.

Gallipolis Gallia steamrolled to a 41-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devils maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 2-1 in the fourth quarter.

Garrettsville Garfield overwhelms Parma Normandy

Garrettsville Garfield recorded a big victory over Parma Normandy 52-13 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The G-Men’s offense jumped in front for a 33-6 lead over the Invaders at halftime.

Garrettsville Garfield pulled to a 46-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The G-Men held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Gates Mills Gilmour defeats Gates Mills Hawken

Gates Mills Gilmour dominated from start to finish in an imposing 41-10 win over Gates Mills Hawken for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Gates Mills Gilmour a 13-10 lead over Gates Mills Hawken.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Lancers and the Hawks were both scoreless.

Gates Mills Gilmour stormed to a 34-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lancers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Geneva carves slim margin over New Middletown Springfield Local

Geneva posted a narrow 21-14 win over New Middletown Springfield Local at Geneva High on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

Both teams needed to regroup after dueling to a 14-14 standoff at the end of the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Eagles held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Genoa Area slips past Huron

Genoa Area topped Huron 21-20 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 1.

Huron started on steady ground by forging a 10-0 lead over Genoa Area at the end of the first quarter.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Tigers controlled the pace, taking a 20-7 lead into halftime.

The scoreboard showed Huron with a 20-14 lead over Genoa Area heading into the third quarter.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Comets, as they climbed out of a hole with a 21-20 scoring margin.

Germantown Valley View tops Bellbrook

Germantown Valley View’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Bellbrook 42-21 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 1.

Germantown Valley View opened with a 14-7 advantage over Bellbrook through the first quarter.

The Spartans registered a 21-14 advantage at halftime over the Golden Eagles.

Germantown Valley View jumped to a 28-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Spartans got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

Granville allows no points against Johnstown

A suffocating defense helped Granville handle Johnstown 31-0 during this Ohio football game.

The first quarter gave Granville a 14-0 lead over Johnstown.

The Blue Aces opened a towering 17-0 gap over the Johnnies at halftime.

Granville jumped to a 24-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Blue Aces held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Greenup County finds OT victory against Portsmouth

Greenup County took full advantage of overtime to defeat Portsmouth 28-22 at Portsmouth High on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

Portsmouth showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 8-0 advantage over Greenup County as the first quarter ended.

The scoreboard blinked a 15-15 tie, as the two teams turned toward the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Greenup County and Portsmouth locked in a 22-22 stalemate.

Neither squad could muster points in the final quarter.

Greenup County held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

The Grove City defense stifles Thomas Worthington

Grove City’s defense throttled Thomas Worthington, resulting in a 49-0 shutout on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

Grove City jumped in front of Thomas Worthington 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Greyhounds opened a massive 28-0 gap over the Cardinals at halftime.

Grove City breathed fire to a 49-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Grove City Central Crossing pushes over Galloway Westland

Grove City Central Crossing pushed past Galloway Westland for a 27-17 win in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Groveport Madison shuts out Columbus Worthington Kilbourne

Groveport Madison’s defense throttled Columbus Worthington Kilbourne, resulting in a 34-0 shutout during this Ohio football game.

Groveport Madison opened with a 14-0 advantage over Columbus Worthington Kilbourne through the first quarter.

The Cruisers fought to a 21-0 intermission margin at the Wolves’ expense.

Groveport Madison pulled to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cruisers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Hamilton routs Mason

Hamilton dominated from start to finish in an imposing 37-6 win over Mason in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Hamilton Ross scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Cincinnati Northwest

A swift early pace pushed Hamilton Ross past Cincinnati Northwest Friday 48-3 during this Ohio football game.

Hamilton Ross opened with a 13-0 advantage over Cincinnati Northwest through the first quarter.

The Rams’ offense stormed in front for a 41-3 lead over the Knights at the intermission.

Hamilton Ross steamrolled to a 48-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Hamler Patrick Henry darts past Columbus Grove with early burst

Hamler Patrick Henry took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Columbus Grove 40-28 on Sept. 1 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Hamler Patrick Henry a 14-0 lead over Columbus Grove.

The Patriots’ offense stormed in front for a 34-7 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Columbus Grove drew within 34-14 in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs rallied with a 14-6 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Patriots prevailed.

Hannibal River overcomes deficit and Woodsfield Monroe Central

Woodsfield Monroe Central’s advantage forced Hannibal River to dig down, but it did to earn a 44-26 win Friday in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Woodsfield Monroe Central started on steady ground by forging a 20-14 lead over Hannibal River at the end of the first quarter.

The Pilots kept a 22-20 halftime margin at the Seminoles’ expense.

Hannibal River pulled to a 44-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Hanoverton United crushes Columbiana Crestview

Hanoverton United handled Columbiana Crestview 35-14 in an impressive showing during this Ohio football game.

Harrison denies Cincinnati Indian Hill’s challenge

Harrison eventually beat Cincinnati Indian Hill 35-17 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 1.

The Wildcats’ offense jumped in front for a 28-7 lead over the Braves at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Braves enjoyed a 10-7 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Hebron Lakewood collects victory over Bexley

Hebron Lakewood notched a win against Bexley 27-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Hebron Lakewood a 13-0 lead over Bexley.

The Lancers registered a 27-7 advantage at intermission over the Lions.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third and fourth quarters.

Hilliard Bradley collects victory over Westerville Central

Hilliard Bradley grabbed a 31-15 victory at the expense of Westerville Central in an Ohio high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Hilliard Bradley a 24-7 lead over Westerville Central.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Hilliard Bradley charged to a 31-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warhawks outpointed the Jaguars 8-0 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Hilliard Darby pockets slim win over Lewis Center Olentangy Orange

Hilliard Darby finally found a way to top Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 28-21 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 1.

Hilliard Darby jumped in front of Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team had the advantage with the score stuck at 14-14 as the third quarter started.

Hilliard Darby jumped ahead over Lewis Center Olentangy Orange when the final quarter began 21-14.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange faced off against Cincinnati West Clermont and Hilliard Darby took on Whitehouse Anthony Wayne on Aug. 18 at Hilliard Darby High School.

Hilliard Davidson earns stressful win over Dublin Jerome

Hilliard Davidson finally found a way to top Dublin Jerome 17-13 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Hilliard Davidson a 6-0 lead over Dublin Jerome.

The Wildcats fought to a 14-7 intermission margin at the Celtics’ expense.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Hilliard Davidson and Dublin Jerome were both scoreless.

The Celtics enjoyed a 6-3 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Dublin Jerome faced off against Westerville South and Hilliard Davidson took on Columbus West on Aug. 18 at Hilliard Davidson High School.

Holgate tacks win on Britton Deerfield

Holgate left no doubt on Friday, controlling Britton Deerfield from start to finish for a 48-26 victory in a Michigan high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Holgate a 22-6 lead over Britton Deerfield.

The Tigers registered a 28-6 advantage at intermission over the Patriots.

Britton Deerfield rallied in the third quarter by making it 28-18.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-8 edge.

Holland Springfield barely beats Toledo Start

Holland Springfield topped Toledo Start 33-28 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 1.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Holland Springfield faced off against Maumee and Toledo Start took on Norwalk on Aug. 18 at Norwalk High School.

Hubbard collects victory over Warren Howland

Hubbard pushed past Warren Howland for a 28-14 win in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Tough to find an edge early, Hubbard and Warren Howland fashioned a 14-14 stalemate through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

The third quarter gave Hubbard a 21-14 lead over Warren Howland.

The Eagles held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Hubbard and Warren Howland squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Warren Howland High School.

Recently on Aug. 18, Hubbard squared off with Youngstown East in a football game.

Huber Heights Wayne comes back to beat Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary

Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary dented the scoreboard first, but Huber Heights Wayne responded to earn a 22-11 decision on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary, as it began with a 11-0 edge over Huber Heights Wayne through the end of the first quarter.

Huber Heights Wayne broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 22-11 lead over Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary.

Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Warriors and the Fighting Irish were both scoreless.

Recently on Aug. 18, Huber Heights Wayne squared off with Fairfield in a football game.

Ironton prevails over Proctorville Fairland

Ironton earned a convincing 62-14 win over Proctorville Fairland in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Ironton and Proctorville Fairland settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Fighting Tigers fought to a 34-7 intermission margin at the Dragons’ expense.

Ironton charged to a 47-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Fighting Tigers held on with a 15-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Ironton and Proctorville Fairland played in a 34-13 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Ironton faced off against Wheelersburg and Proctorville Fairland took on West Portsmouth West on Aug. 18 at West Portsmouth West High School.

Ironton Rock Hill takes down Oak Hill

Ironton Rock Hill controlled the action to earn an impressive 47-13 win against Oak Hill in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Ironton Rock Hill opened with a 7-0 advantage over Oak Hill through the first quarter.

The Redmen opened an enormous 27-7 gap over the Oaks at the intermission.

Ironton Rock Hill pulled to a 47-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Oaks outpointed the Redmen 6-0 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Ironton Rock Hill and Oak Hill faced off on Sept. 3, 2021 at Oak Hill High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Oak Hill faced off against Wellston and Ironton Rock Hill took on Minford on Aug. 18 at Minford High School.

Jackson holds off Wheelersburg

Jackson finally found a way to top Wheelersburg 28-20 for an Ohio high school football victory at Jackson High.

The first quarter gave Jackson a 21-20 lead over Wheelersburg.

Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.

The Ironmen held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Jackson and Wheelersburg faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Wheelersburg High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Jackson faced off against Logan and Wheelersburg took on Ironton on Aug. 18 at Ironton High School.

Johnstown Northridge overwhelms Columbus Grandview Heights

It was a tough night for Columbus Grandview Heights which was overmatched by Johnstown Northridge in this 35-8 verdict.

Johnstown Northridge darted in front of Columbus Grandview Heights 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Vikings opened a mammoth 21-0 gap over the Bobcats at halftime.

Johnstown Northridge breathed fire to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bobcats outpointed the Vikings 8-0 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Johnstown Northridge and Columbus Grandview Heights squared off on Sept. 3, 2021 at Johnstown Northridge High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Johnstown Northridge faced off against Howard East Knox and Columbus Grandview Heights took on Columbus Centennial on Aug. 18 at Columbus Grandview Heights High School.

Kansas Lakota slips past Northwood

Kansas Lakota finally found a way to top Northwood 15-13 on Sept. 1 in Ohio football.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Kansas Lakota and Northwood settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

Kansas Lakota jumped in front of Northwood 15-13 to begin the fourth quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Northwood and Kansas Lakota faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Northwood High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Northwood faced off against Rossford and Kansas Lakota took on Monroeville on Aug. 18 at Monroeville High School.

Kings Mill Kings prevails over Cincinnati Walnut Hills

Kings Mill Kings recorded a big victory over Cincinnati Walnut Hills 35-12 on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

Kings Mill Kings jumped in front of Cincinnati Walnut Hills 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights registered a 35-0 advantage at halftime over the Eagles.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Eagles rallied with a 12-0 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Knights prevailed.

Last season, Kings Mill Kings and Cincinnati Walnut Hills squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Cincinnati Walnut Hills.

Recently on Aug. 18, Kings Mill Kings squared off with Cincinnati Sycamore in a football game.

Lancaster Fairfield Union rides to cruise-control win over Vincent Warren

Lancaster Fairfield Union earned a convincing 42-3 win over Vincent Warren at Lancaster Fairfield Union High on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Lancaster Fairfield Union a 7-0 lead over Vincent Warren.

The Falcons registered a 21-0 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.

Lancaster Fairfield Union roared to a 28-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Falcons held on with a 14-3 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Lancaster Fairfield Union faced off against New Lexington and Vincent Warren took on Belpre on Aug. 18 at Vincent Warren High School.

Leipsic earns stressful win over Pandora-Gilboa

Leipsic finally found a way to top Pandora-Gilboa 21-14 on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Vikings registered a 13-0 advantage at intermission over the Rockets.

Pandora-Gilboa took the lead 14-13 to start the final quarter.

The Vikings pulled off a stirring 8-0 final quarter to trip the Rockets.

Last season, Pandora-Gilboa and Leipsic squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Pandora-Gilboa High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Leipsic faced off against Millbury Lake and Pandora-Gilboa took on Columbus Grove on Aug. 17 at Pandora-Gilboa High School.

Lewis Center Olentangy narrowly defeats Westerville South

Lewis Center Olentangy knocked off Westerville South 31-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Lewis Center Olentangy a 7-0 lead over Westerville South.

The Braves registered a 24-0 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.

Westerville South showed some mettle by fighting back to a 31-14 count in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Westerville South and Lewis Center Olentangy played in a 30-7 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Westerville South faced off against Dublin Jerome and Lewis Center Olentangy took on Toledo Whitmer on Aug. 18 at Lewis Center Olentangy High School.

Lewistown Indian Lake escapes Harrod Allen East in thin win

Lewistown Indian Lake posted a narrow 28-27 win over Harrod Allen East in an Ohio high school football matchup.

The start wasn’t the problem for Harrod Allen East, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Lewistown Indian Lake through the end of the first quarter.

The Mustangs jumped a narrow margin over the Lakers as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Harrod Allen East enjoyed a 21-14 lead over Lewistown Indian Lake to start the final quarter.

The Lakers pulled off a stirring 14-6 fourth quarter to trip the Mustangs.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Lewistown Indian Lake faced off against Anna and Harrod Allen East took on McComb on Aug. 18 at Harrod Allen East High School.

Lexington barely beats Bellville Clear Fork

Lexington finally found a way to top Bellville Clear Fork 28-27 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

The start wasn’t the problem for Bellville Clear Fork, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Lexington through the end of the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Colts with a 21-14 lead over the Minutemen heading into the second quarter.

Lexington broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-27 lead over Bellville Clear Fork.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Bellville Clear Fork and Lexington faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Bellville Clear Fork High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Lexington faced off against Ontario and Bellville Clear Fork took on Lucas on Aug. 18 at Bellville Clear Fork High School.

The Liberty Center defense stifles Tontogany Otsego

A suffocating defense helped Liberty Center handle Tontogany Otsego 45-0 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 1.

Liberty Center darted in front of Tontogany Otsego 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers fought to a 24-0 intermission margin at the Knights’ expense.

Liberty Center charged to a 38-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Liberty Center and Tontogany Otsego played in a 9-0 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Liberty Center faced off against Defiance Tinora and Tontogany Otsego took on Bowling Green on Aug. 18 at Bowling Green High School.

Lima Bath tops Lima Shawnee in extra frame

Lima Bath topped Lima Shawnee in a 20-17 overtime thriller on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

The last time Lima Shawnee and Lima Bath played in a 17-7 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 18, Lima Bath squared off with New Bremen in a football game.

Lima Perry’s speedy start jolts Crestline

A swift early pace pushed Lima Perry past Crestline Friday 26-8 for an Ohio high school football victory at Crestline High.

Lima Perry opened with a 20-0 advantage over Crestline through the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Lima Perry and Crestline were both scoreless.

The Bulldogs enjoyed an 8-6 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Lima Perry faced off against Sidney Lehman Catholic.

London tacks win on Mt. Orab Western Brown

London’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Mt. Orab Western Brown 49-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

London jumped in front of Mt. Orab Western Brown 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Red Raiders’ offense jumped in front for a 35-0 lead over the Broncos at the intermission.

London jumped to a 42-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Red Raiders maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 8-7 in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, London faced off against Washington Court House Washington and Mt Orab Western Brown took on Hillsboro on Aug. 18 at Hillsboro High School.

Lorain Clearview dominates Cleveland John Hay

Lorain Clearview recorded a big victory over Cleveland John Hay 34-6 for an Ohio high school football victory at Lorain Clearview High.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Clippers fought to a 7-6 intermission margin at the Hornets’ expense.

Lorain Clearview charged to a 28-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Clippers held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Lorain Clearview faced off against Toledo Scott and Cleveland John Hay took on Cleveland VASJ on Aug. 18 at Cleveland Villa Angela-Saint Joseph High School.

Louisville Manual comes from behind to stop Cincinnati Taft

Louisville Manual overcame a first-quarter deficit in a 24-8 win over Cincinnati Taft at Cincinnati Taft High on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

Cincinnati Taft started on steady ground by forging an 8-7 lead over Louisville Manual at the end of the first quarter.

The Crimsons kept a 17-8 halftime margin at the Senators’ expense.

Louisville Manual jumped to a 24-8 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Cincinnati Taft faced off against Louisville Pleasure Ridge Park.

Lowellville overpowers New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic in thorough fashion

Lowellville controlled the action to earn an impressive 53-6 win against New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic in Ohio high school football on Sept. 1.

The Rockets’ offense breathed fire in front for a 20-0 lead over the Saints at halftime.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

The Rockets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 33-6 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 19, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic faced off against Bowerston Conotton Valley and Lowellville took on Columbiana on Aug. 18 at Columbiana High School.

Macedonia Nordonia darts by Mayfield

Macedonia Nordonia handled Mayfield 35-14 in an impressive showing in Ohio high school football on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Macedonia Nordonia a 14-7 lead over Mayfield.

The Knights registered a 21-14 advantage at intermission over the Wildcats.

Macedonia Nordonia moved to a 28-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Knights held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Macedonia Nordonia and Mayfield squared off on Sept. 3, 2021 at Mayfield High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Mayfield faced off against East Cleveland Shaw.

Madison earns solid win over Eastlake North

Madison eventually beat Eastlake North 27-13 on Sept. 1 in Ohio football.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Blue Streaks opened a close 13-6 gap over the Rangers at the intermission.

Madison moved to a 20-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Blue Streaks and the Rangers each scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Madison and Eastlake North played in a 20-14 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Eastlake North faced off against Ashtabula Lakeside and Madison took on Perry on Aug. 18 at Perry High School.

Malvern records thin win against Cadiz Harrison Central

Malvern posted a narrow 22-20 win over Cadiz Harrison Central on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 6-6 tie through the first quarter.

The Hornets registered a 14-6 advantage at halftime over the Huskies.

Malvern and Cadiz Harrison Central each scored in the third quarter.

The Hornets maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 6-0 in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Malvern faced off against Berlin Center Western Reserve and Cadiz Harrison Central took on Uhrichsville Claymont on Aug. 18 at Cadiz Harrison Central High School.

Maple Heights sprints past Columbus Linden-Mckinley

Maple Heights eventually beat Columbus Linden-Mckinley 26-12 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 1.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Columbus Linden-Mckinley faced off against Amanda-Clearcreek.

Marengo Highland routs Ashland Crestview

Marengo Highland rolled past Ashland Crestview for a comfortable 50-26 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Recently on Aug. 18, Marengo Highland squared off with Fredericktown in a football game.

Maria Stein Marion Local dominates Minster in convincing showing

Maria Stein Marion Local recorded a big victory over Minster 42-7 during this Ohio football game.

Tough to find an edge early, Maria Stein Marion Local and Minster fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Flyers fought to a 14-7 halftime margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

Maria Stein Marion Local stormed to a 28-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Flyers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

The last time Maria Stein Marion Local and Minster played in a 34-0 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Minster faced off against Fort Loramie and Maria Stein Marion Local took on Wapakoneta on Aug. 18 at Wapakoneta High School.

Marietta barely beats The Plains Athens

Marietta posted a narrow 28-19 win over The Plains Athens for an Ohio high school football victory at Marietta High.

The first quarter gave Marietta a 14-13 lead over The Plains Athens.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

The Plains Athens moved ahead of Marietta 19-14 to start the fourth quarter.

The Tigers pulled off a stirring 14-0 fourth quarter to trip the Bulldogs.

Last season, Marietta and The Plains Athens squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at The Plains Athens High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Marietta faced off against Beverly Fort Frye.

The Marion Elgin defense stifles North Baltimore

A suffocating defense helped Marion Elgin handle North Baltimore 59-0 for an Ohio high school football victory at North Baltimore High.

In recent action on Aug. 18, North Baltimore faced off against Vanlue and Marion Elgin took on Cardington-Lincoln on Aug. 18 at Cardington High School.

Marion Harding denies Newark’s challenge

Marion Harding grabbed a 34-14 victory at the expense of Newark at Marion Harding on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

Marion Harding opened with a 12-7 advantage over Newark through the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Wildcats with a 14-12 lead over the Presidents heading into the second quarter.

Marion Harding broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 20-14 lead over Newark.

The Presidents got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

The last time Newark and Marion Harding played in a 28-21 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Marion Harding faced off against Mt Vernon and Newark took on Zanesville on Aug. 18 at Zanesville High School.

Marion Pleasant delivers statement win over Whitehall-Yearling

Marion Pleasant unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Whitehall-Yearling 43-13 Friday for an Ohio high school football victory at Whitehall-Yearling.

Marion Pleasant opened with a 13-0 advantage over Whitehall-Yearling through the first quarter.

The Spartans opened a giant 27-6 gap over the Rams at halftime.

Marion Pleasant breathed fire to a 36-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Whitehall-Yearling and Marion Pleasant squared off on Sept. 3, 2021 at Whitehall Yearling High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Whitehall-Yearling faced off against Columbus Hamilton Township and Marion Pleasant took on Richwood North Union on Aug. 18 at Marion Pleasant High School.

Marysville outlasts Reynoldsburg

Marysville notched a win against Reynoldsburg 31-20 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Marysville and Reynoldsburg were both scoreless.

The Raiders had a 14-10 edge on the Monarchs at the beginning of the third quarter.

Marysville broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 17-14 lead over Reynoldsburg.

The Monarchs held on with a 14-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Marysville and Reynoldsburg played in a 33-21 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Marysville faced off against New Albany and Reynoldsburg took on Upper Arlington on Aug. 18 at Upper Arlington High School.

Massillon overwhelms Mansfield

Massillon left no doubt on Friday, controlling Mansfield from start to finish for a 51-10 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Massillon a 21-7 lead over Mansfield.

The Tigers opened a monstrous 35-10 gap over the Tygers at the intermission.

Massillon pulled to a 42-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers held on with a 9-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Massillon faced off against Valdosta.

Massillon Jackson allows no points against Stow-Munroe Falls

Massillon Jackson’s defense throttled Stow-Munroe Falls, resulting in a 35-0 shutout at Stow-Munroe Falls High on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Massillon Jackson a 21-0 lead over Stow-Munroe Falls.

Massillon Jackson stormed to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Massillon Jackson faced off against Mentor.

Massillon Perry prevails over Euclid

Massillon Perry rolled past Euclid for a comfortable 49-6 victory for an Ohio high school football victory at Massillon Perry High.

The first quarter gave Massillon Perry a 14-0 lead over Euclid.

Massillon Perry fought to a 35-6 intermission margin at Euclid’s expense.

Massillon Perry pulled to a 42-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Massillon Perry got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Recently on Aug. 18, Euclid squared off with Austintown Fitch in a football game.

Massillon Tuslaw races in front to defeat Warsaw River View

An early dose of momentum helped Massillon Tuslaw to a 40-6 runaway past Warsaw River View in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 1.

Massillon Tuslaw jumped in front of Warsaw River View 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Massillon Tuslaw charged to a 33-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Mustangs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Massillon Tuslaw faced off against Smithville and Warsaw River View took on McConnelsville Morgan on Aug. 18 at Warsaw River View High School.

The Maumee defense stifles Toledo Bowsher

Maumee’s defense throttled Toledo Bowsher, resulting in a 42-0 shutout on Sept. 1 in Ohio football.

Maumee stormed in front of Toledo Bowsher 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

The Panthers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-0 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Toledo Bowsher faced off against Oak Harbor and Maumee took on Holland Springfield on Aug. 18 at Maumee High School.

McArthur Vinton County collects victory over Glouster Trimble

McArthur Vinton County eventually beat Glouster Trimble 20-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Vikings opened a tight 7-0 gap over the Tomcats at halftime.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Vikings held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, McArthur Vinton County and Glouster Trimble squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at McArthur Vinton County High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Glouster Trimble faced off against Nelsonville-York and McArthur Vinton County took on Chillicothe Unioto on Aug. 18 at McArthur Vinton County High School.

McDermott Northwest rally stops Chillicothe Huntington

McDermott Northwest seemed a step slow at the start, but rallied to win 42-23 over Chillicothe Huntington in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Last season, Chillicothe Huntington and McDermott Northwest faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Chillicothe Huntington High School.

Recently on Aug. 18, Chillicothe Huntington squared off with Sabina East Clinton in a football game.

McDonald overpowers Campbell Memorial in thorough fashion

It was a tough night for Campbell Memorial which was overmatched by McDonald in this 28-6 verdict.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Campbell Memorial faced off against Louisville St Thomas Aquinas and McDonald took on Salineville Southern Local on Aug. 18 at McDonald High School.

Mechanicsburg defeats Springfield Greenon

Mechanicsburg’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Springfield Greenon 47-7 for an Ohio high school football victory at Mechanicsburg High.

The first quarter gave Mechanicsburg a 21-0 lead over Springfield Greenon.

The Indians fought to a 41-0 halftime margin at the Knights’ expense.

Springfield Greenon drew within 41-7 in the third quarter.

The Indians got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Mechanicsburg faced off against Springfield Kenton Ridge and Springfield Greenon took on Casstown Miami East on Aug. 18 at Springfield Greenon High School.

Metamora Evergreen rides to cruise-control win over Rossford

Metamora Evergreen’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Rossford 32-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Metamora Evergreen moved in front of Rossford 9-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Vikings fought to an 18-6 intermission margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Vikings held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Rossford faced off against Northwood and Metamora Evergreen took on Bloomdale Elmwood on Aug. 18 at Metamora Evergreen High School.

Miamisburg rides to cruise-control win over Dayton Ponitz

Miamisburg recorded a big victory over Dayton Ponitz 57-6 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Miamisburg a 23-0 lead over Dayton Ponitz.

The Vikings opened an immense 43-0 gap over the Golden Panthers at halftime.

Miamisburg breathed fire to a 57-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Miamisburg faced off against Dayton West Carrollton and Dayton Ponitz took on Germantown Valley View on Aug. 18 at Germantown Valley View High School.

Middlefield Cardinal shuts out Akron Coventry

Middlefield Cardinal’s defense throttled Akron Coventry, resulting in a 46-0 shutout in Ohio high school football on Sept. 1.

Middlefield Cardinal opened with a 20-0 advantage over Akron Coventry through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Huskies held on with a 26-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Akron Coventry and Middlefield Cardinal faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Middlefield Cardinal High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Middlefield Cardinal faced off against Garrettsville Garfield.

Middletown Madison prevails over Troy Christian

Middletown Madison dismissed Troy Christian by a 38-7 count in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Middletown Madison jumped in front of Troy Christian 10-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Mohawks registered a 17-7 advantage at halftime over the Eagles.

Middletown Madison roared to a 24-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Mohawks held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Middletown Madison faced off against Camden Preble Shawnee and Troy Christian took on New Madison Tri-Village on Aug. 18 at New Madison Tri-Village High School.

Milan Edison crushes Gibsonburg

Milan Edison rolled past Gibsonburg for a comfortable 42-6 victory on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

Milan Edison opened with a 14-6 advantage over Gibsonburg through the first quarter.

The Chargers opened a monstrous 28-6 gap over the Golden Bears at the intermission.

Milan Edison steamrolled to a 35-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Chargers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Gibsonburg faced off against Ottawa Hills.

Milford secures a win over Loveland

Milford grabbed a 52-34 victory at the expense of Loveland on Sept. 1 in Ohio football.

Last season, Milford and Loveland faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Milford High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Loveland faced off against Middletown and Milford took on Trenton Edgewood on Aug. 18 at Trenton Edgewood High School.

Mineral Ridge delivers statement win over Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas

Mineral Ridge handled Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 42-6 in an impressive showing in an Ohio high school football matchup.

The Rams’ offense steamrolled in front for a 28-0 lead over the Knights at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Rams got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-6 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Louisville St Thomas Aquinas faced off against Campbell Memorial and Mineral Ridge took on Andover Pymatuning Valley on Aug. 18 at Mineral Ridge High School.

Minford rides to cruise-control win over Wellston

Minford handled Wellston 42-18 in an impressive showing in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Tough to find an edge early, Minford and Wellston fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Falcons registered a 28-7 advantage at halftime over the Golden Rockets.

Minford roared to a 42-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Golden Rockets closed the lead with a 11-0 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Minford and Wellston faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Wellston High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Minford faced off against Ironton Rock Hill and Wellston took on Oak Hill on Aug. 18 at Wellston High School.

Montpelier survives overtime against Edgerton

Montpelier topped Edgerton in a 34-28 overtime thriller in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Montpelier a 7-0 lead over Edgerton.

The Locomotives opened a meager 21-7 gap over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Montpelier and Edgerton locked in a 21-21 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Locomotives and the Bulldogs locked in a 28-28 stalemate.

Montpelier got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

The last time Edgerton and Montpelier played in a 35-0 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Montpelier faced off against Antwerp and Edgerton took on Edon on Aug. 18 at Edgerton High School.

Morral Ridgedale thwarts Mt. Victory Ridgemont’s quest

Morral Ridgedale pushed past Mt. Victory Ridgemont for a 32-16 win during this Ohio football game.

Neither squad could muster points in the first, second and third quarters.

The Rockets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 32-16 edge.

Last season, Mt Victory Ridgemont and Morral Ridgedale squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Morral Ridgedale High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Mt Victory Ridgemont faced off against Spencerville and Morral Ridgedale took on West Unity Hilltop on Aug. 18 at Morral Ridgedale High School.

Mt. Gilead allows no points against Grove City Christian

A suffocating defense helped Mt. Gilead handle Grove City Christian 28-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Mt. Gilead thundered in front of Grove City Christian 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second, third and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Grove City Christian faced off against Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian and Mt Gilead took on North Lewisburg Triad on Aug. 18 at North Lewisburg Triad High School.

Navarre Fairless barely beats Uhrichsville Claymont

Navarre Fairless topped Uhrichsville Claymont 35-33 in a tough tilt at Uhrichsville Claymont High on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

Navarre Fairless opened with a 21-12 advantage over Uhrichsville Claymont through the first quarter.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Uhrichsville Claymont got within 35-33.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Navarre Fairless and Uhrichsville Claymont squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Navarre Fairless High School.

Recently on Aug. 18, Uhrichsville Claymont squared off with Cadiz Harrison Central in a football game.

Nelsonville-York prevails over Baltimore Liberty Union

It was a tough night for Baltimore Liberty Union which was overmatched by Nelsonville-York in this 47-19 verdict.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Buckeyes registered a 34-12 advantage at halftime over the Lions.

Nelsonville-York steamrolled to a 47-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lions rallied in the final quarter, but the Buckeyes skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

The last time Nelsonville-York and Baltimore Liberty Union played in a 48-7 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Baltimore Liberty Union faced off against Heath and Nelsonville-York took on Glouster Trimble on Aug. 18 at Nelsonville-York High School.

New Albany shuts out Columbus Walnut Ridge

New Albany’s defense throttled Columbus Walnut Ridge, resulting in a 43-0 shutout during this Ohio football game.

New Albany opened with a 13-0 advantage over Columbus Walnut Ridge through the first quarter.

The Eagles’ offense jumped in front for a 36-0 lead over the Scots at the intermission.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, New Albany and Columbus Walnut Ridge squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Columbus Walnut Ridge High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, New Albany faced off against Marysville and Columbus Walnut Ridge took on Columbus Northland on Aug. 18 at Columbus Walnut Ridge High School.

Rockford Parkway lets lead slip away in New Bremen’s victory

New Bremen overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 50-15 win against Rockford Parkway on Sept. 1 in Ohio football.

Rockford Parkway showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over New Bremen as the first quarter ended.

The Cardinals kept a 15-7 intermission margin at the Panthers’ expense.

New Bremen jumped to a 36-15 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cardinals held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, New Bremen and Rockford Parkway squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Rockford Parkway High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, New Bremen faced off against Lima Bath and Rockford Parkway took on Convoy Crestview on Aug. 18 at Rockford Parkway High School.

New Concord John Glenn pockets slim win over New Lexington

New Concord John Glenn topped New Lexington 14-13 in a tough tilt on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

New Concord John Glenn darted in front of New Lexington 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Little Muskies opened a modest 14-7 gap over the Panthers at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Panthers rallied with a 6-0 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Little Muskies prevailed.

Last season, New Lexington and New Concord John Glenn faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at New Lexington High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, New Concord John Glenn faced off against Circleville and New Lexington took on Lancaster Fairfield Union on Aug. 18 at New Lexington High School.

New Madison Tri-Village denies West Alexandria Twin Valley South’s challenge

New Madison Tri-Village collected a solid win over West Alexandria Twin Valley South in a 35-15 verdict on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

New Madison Tri-Village moved in front of West Alexandria Twin Valley South 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.

The Patriots held on with a 21-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, New Madison Tri-Village and West Alexandria Twin Valley South faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at New Madison Tri-Village High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, West Alexandria Twin Valley South faced off against Carlisle and New Madison Tri-Village took on Troy Christian on Aug. 18 at New Madison Tri-Village High School.

New Philadelphia escapes Wooster in thin win

New Philadelphia finally found a way to top Wooster 22-13 for an Ohio high school football victory at New Philadelphia High.

New Philadelphia jumped in front of Wooster 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Generals rallied in the second quarter by making it 15-13.

New Philadelphia moved to a 22-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Wooster and New Philadelphia faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Wooster High School.

Recently on Aug. 18, New Philadelphia squared off with Louisville in a football game.

New Richmond tacks win on Cincinnati Western Hills

New Richmond dominated from start to finish in an imposing 48-26 win over Cincinnati Western Hills in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Last season, New Richmond and Cincinnati Western Hills faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Cincinnati Western Hills High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, New Richmond faced off against Bethel-Tate and Cincinnati Western Hills took on Canton GlenOak on Aug. 18 at Canton GlenOak High School.

Newark Licking Valley survives for narrow win over Millersburg West Holmes

Newark Licking Valley topped Millersburg West Holmes 40-35 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Millersburg West Holmes started on steady ground by forging a 20-19 lead over Newark Licking Valley at the end of the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Millersburg West Holmes moved ahead by earning a 35-34 advantage over Newark Licking Valley at the end of the third quarter.

A 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Panthers’ defeat of the Knights.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Newark Licking Valley faced off against Thornville Sheridan.

Newcomerstown takes advantage of early margin to defeat Bowerston Conotton Valley

Newcomerstown rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 52-20 win over Bowerston Conotton Valley on Sept. 1 in Ohio football.

Newcomerstown charged in front of Bowerston Conotton Valley 32-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans opened a towering 45-8 gap over the Rockets at halftime.

Newcomerstown stormed to a 52-8 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rockets managed a 12-0 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, Newcomerstown and Bowerston Conotton Valley faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Newcomerstown High School.

In recent action on Aug. 19, Bowerston Conotton Valley faced off against New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic and Newcomerstown took on Sugar Grove Berne Union on Aug. 18 at Newcomerstown High School.

The Niles defense stifles Leavittsburg LaBrae

A suffocating defense helped Niles handle Leavittsburg LaBrae 34-0 during this Ohio football game.

The first quarter gave Niles a 14-0 lead over Leavittsburg LaBrae.

The Red Dragons fought to a 28-0 intermission margin at the Vikings’ expense.

Niles charged to a 34-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Leavittsburg LaBrae faced off against Cortland Lakeview.

North Canton Hoover allows no points against St. Catharines Royal Imperial Collegiate

Defense dominated as North Canton Hoover pitched a 56-0 shutout of St. Catharines Royal Imperial Collegiate in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

North Canton Hoover opened with a 14-0 advantage over St. Catharines Royal Imperial Collegiate through the first quarter.

The Vikings fought to a 35-0 halftime margin at the Knights’ expense.

North Canton Hoover breathed fire to a 48-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Vikings got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-0 edge.

Recently on Aug. 18, North Canton Hoover squared off with Akron Buchtel in a football game.

North Jackson Jackson-Milton tacks win on Windham

North Jackson Jackson-Milton’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Windham 50-6 at North Jackson Jackson-Milton High on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Windham and North Jackson Jackson-Milton squared off on Sept. 3, 2021 at North Jackson Jackson-Milton High School.

Recently on Aug. 18, Windham squared off with Lisbon in a football game.

North Robinson Colonel Crawford races in front to defeat Howard East Knox

North Robinson Colonel Crawford took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Howard East Knox 49-15 during this Ohio football game.

North Robinson Colonel Crawford opened with a 21-7 advantage over Howard East Knox through the first quarter.

The Eagles opened an enormous 28-7 gap over the Bulldogs at halftime.

North Robinson Colonel Crawford pulled to a 49-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles chalked up this decision in spite of the Bulldogs’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Howard East Knox faced off against Johnstown Northridge.

Norwalk denies Toledo Rogers’ challenge

Norwalk knocked off Toledo Rogers 42-26 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 1.

Norwalk moved in front of Toledo Rogers 14-6 to begin the second quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Truckers and the Rams were both scoreless.

Norwalk stormed to a 35-18 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rams closed the lead with an 8-7 margin in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Toledo Rogers faced off against Elida and Norwalk took on Toledo Start on Aug. 18 at Norwalk High School.

Oak Harbor sets early tone to dominate Port Clinton

A swift early pace pushed Oak Harbor past Port Clinton Friday 42-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Oak Harbor opened with a 14-0 advantage over Port Clinton through the first quarter.

The Rockets’ offense jumped in front for a 35-0 lead over the Redskins at the intermission.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Oak Harbor and Port Clinton were both scoreless.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Oak Harbor and Port Clinton squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Oak Harbor High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Oak Harbor faced off against Toledo Bowsher and Port Clinton took on Toledo Waite on Aug. 18 at Toledo Waite High School.

Olmsted Falls dominates Canfield

Olmsted Falls raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 42-14 win over Canfield in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 1.

Olmsted Falls opened with a 7-0 advantage over Canfield through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs’ offense moved in front for a 21-7 lead over the Cardinals at halftime.

Olmsted Falls roared to a 42-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Canfield faced off against Beloit West Branch.

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep takes down Toledo St. John’s Jesuit

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep dismissed Toledo St. John’s Jesuit by a 28-7 count at Toledo St. John’s Jesuit on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep moved in front of Toledo St. John’s Jesuit 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Eaglets’ offense stormed in front for a 21-0 lead over the Titans at the intermission.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Toledo St. John’s Jesuit inched back to a 21-7 deficit.

The Eaglets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Recently on Aug. 18, Toledo St. John’s Jesuit squared off with Dublin Coffman in a football game.

Ottawa Hills’ speedy start jolts Swanton

Ottawa Hills broke to an early lead and topped Swanton 49-7 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Ottawa Hills a 21-0 lead over Swanton.

The Green Bears opened a mammoth 42-0 gap over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Green Bears and the Bulldogs each scored in the final quarter.

The last time Ottawa Hills and Swanton played in a 24-14 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Swanton faced off against Paulding and Ottawa Hills took on Gibsonburg on Aug. 18 at Ottawa Hills High School.

Oviedo The Master’s Academy overwhelms Cincinnati Hills Christian

Oviedo The Master’s Academy dominated from start to finish in an imposing 62-35 win over Cincinnati Hills Christian in a Florida high school football matchup.

Last season, Cincinnati Hills Christian and Oviedo The Master’s Academy faced off on Sept. 3, 2022 at Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Cincinnati Hills Christian faced off against Gahanna Columbus Academy.

Painesville Riverside slips past Mentor

Painesville Riverside finally found a way to top Mentor 34-31 for an Ohio high school football victory at Painesville Riverside High.

Mentor showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 17-0 advantage over Painesville Riverside as the first quarter ended.

The Cardinals jumped a modest margin over the Beavers as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Painesville Riverside broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 20-17 lead over Mentor.

The Beavers and the Cardinals each scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Mentor and Painesville Riverside faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Mentor High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Painesville Riverside faced off against Chardon NDCL and Mentor took on Massillon Jackson on Aug. 18 at Massillon Jackson High School.

Pataskala Watkins Memorial darts by Ashville Teays Valley

Pataskala Watkins Memorial unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Ashville Teays Valley 28-7 Friday in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Pataskala Watkins Memorial a 21-0 lead over Ashville Teays Valley.

The Warriors’ offense roared in front for a 28-0 lead over the Vikings at the intermission.

Ashville Teays Valley battled back to make it 28-7 in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Pataskala Watkins Memorial and Ashville Teays Valley faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Ashville Teays Valley High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Pataskala Watkins Memorial faced off against Columbus Worthington Kilbourne and Ashville Teays Valley took on Lancaster on Aug. 18 at Lancaster High School.

Pepper Pike Orange collects victory over Wickliffe

Pepper Pike Orange eventually beat Wickliffe 28-14 on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Pepper Pike Orange a 20-7 lead over Wickliffe.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Wickliffe showed some mettle by fighting back to a 20-14 count in the third quarter.

The Lions held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on Aug. 18, Wickliffe squared off with Ravenna Southeast in a football game.

Perry narrowly defeats Kirtland

Perry eventually beat Kirtland 24-6 on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Pirates opened a narrow 8-0 gap over the Hornets at halftime.

Perry darted to a 16-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pirates got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-0 edge.

The last time Kirtland and Perry played in a 36-16 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Kirtland faced off against Dalton and Perry took on Madison on Aug. 18 at Perry High School.

Perrysburg delivers statement win over Fremont Ross

Perrysburg rolled past Fremont Ross for a comfortable 49-20 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Fremont Ross faced off against Tiffin Columbian and Perrysburg took on Toledo St. Francis de Sales on Aug. 18 at Perrysburg High School.

Pickerington North claims victory against Upper Arlington

Pickerington North collected a solid win over Upper Arlington in a 28-8 verdict in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 1.

The Panthers opened a small 7-0 gap over the Golden Bears at the intermission.

Pickerington North pulled to a 28-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Pickerington North and Upper Arlington faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Upper Arlington High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Pickerington North faced off against Cincinnati Elder and Upper Arlington took on Reynoldsburg on Aug. 18 at Upper Arlington High School.

Piketon comes back to beat Lucasville Valley

Piketon trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 42-14 win over Lucasville Valley on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Lucasville Valley and Piketon faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Piketon High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Piketon faced off against Goshen.

Pioneer North Central takes down Fremont

Pioneer North Central handled Fremont 30-3 in an impressive showing on Sept. 1 in Ohio football.

Pioneer North Central darted in front of Fremont 8-0 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Pioneer North Central steamrolled to a 22-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Pioneer North Central got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-3 edge.

Recently on Aug. 18, Pioneer North Central squared off with Elmore Woodmore in a football game.

Ravenna Southeast outlasts Warren Champion

Ravenna Southeast collected a solid win over Warren Champion in a 33-20 verdict on Sept. 1 in Ohio football.

The last time Warren Champion and Ravenna Southeast played in a 45-14 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 18, Ravenna Southeast squared off with Wickliffe in a football game.

Reading rides to cruise-control win over Cincinnati Summit Country Day

Reading dominated from start to finish in an imposing 70-7 win over Cincinnati Summit Country Day for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 1.

Reading roared in front of Cincinnati Summit Country Day 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Devils opened a mammoth 49-0 gap over the Silver Knights at halftime.

Reading jumped to a 62-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devils got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-7 edge.

Last season, Reading and Cincinnati Summit Country Day squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Reading High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Cincinnati Summit Country Day faced off against Cincinnati Country Day and Reading took on Cincinnati Woodward on Aug. 18 at Reading High School.

Reedsville Eastern overwhelms Crown City South Gallia

Reedsville Eastern handled Crown City South Gallia 34-8 in an impressive showing for an Ohio high school football victory at Crown City South Gallia High.

Last season, Reedsville Eastern and Crown City South Gallia faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Reedsville Eastern High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Crown City South Gallia faced off against Racine Southern and Reedsville Eastern took on Bidwell River Valley on Aug. 18 at Reedsville Eastern High School.

Richmond Edison dominates Minerva

Richmond Edison dominated Minerva 40-7 on Sept. 1 in Ohio football.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Wildcats’ offense roared in front for a 27-0 lead over the Lions at the intermission.

Richmond Edison jumped to a 34-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lions outpointed the Wildcats 7-6 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Minerva faced off against East Liverpool and Richmond Edison took on Woodsfield Monroe Central on Aug. 18 at Woodsfield Monroe Central High School.

Richmond Edison rides to cruise-control win over Minerva

Richmond Edison earned a convincing 40-7 win over Minerva in an Ohio high school football matchup.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Minerva faced off against East Liverpool and Richmond Edison took on Woodsfield Monroe Central on Aug. 18 at Woodsfield Monroe Central High School.

Rittman tops Fairport Harbor Fairport

Rittman dominated from start to finish in an imposing 40-13 win over Fairport Harbor Fairport in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Rittman a 13-0 lead over Fairport Harbor Fairport.

The Indians fought to a 20-0 intermission margin at the Skippers’ expense.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Indians held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Fairport Harbor Fairport faced off against Leetonia and Rittman took on Strasburg on Aug. 18 at Rittman High School.

Riverside Stebbins pockets slim win over Piqua

Riverside Stebbins topped Piqua 17-14 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football on Sept. 1.

Neither team had the advantage with the score stuck at 7-7 as the third quarter started.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

Riverside Stebbins got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-7 edge.

The last time Piqua and Riverside Stebbins played in a 51-6 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Riverside Stebbins faced off against Springfield Shawnee and Piqua took on Lima on Aug. 18 at Piqua High School.

Rootstown escapes close call with Mogadore Field

Rootstown finally found a way to top Mogadore Field 14-7 on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Mogadore Field, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Rootstown through the end of the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Rootstown and Mogadore Field locked in a 7-7 stalemate.

The Rovers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Rootstown and Mogadore Field played in a 27-21 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Mogadore Field faced off against Mogadore.

Sabina East Clinton darts past Fayetteville with early burst

Sabina East Clinton controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 62-12 victory over Fayetteville in Ohio high school football on Sept. 1.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Sabina East Clinton faced off against Chillicothe Huntington and Fayetteville took on Cedarville on Aug. 18 at Cedarville High School.

Salineville Southern Local prevails over East Canton

It was a tough night for East Canton which was overmatched by Salineville Southern Local in this 52-22 verdict.

Salineville Southern Local darted in front of East Canton 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Indians fought to a 30-14 halftime margin at the Hornets’ expense.

Salineville Southern Local steamrolled to a 45-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hornets enjoyed an 8-7 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Salineville Southern Local and East Canton squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at East Canton High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Salineville Southern Local faced off against McDonald and East Canton took on Toronto on Aug. 18 at Toronto Jr./Sr. High School.

Shadyside allows no points against Rayland Buckeye Local

Shadyside’s defense throttled Rayland Buckeye Local, resulting in a 26-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Shadyside a 14-0 lead over Rayland Buckeye Local.

The Tigers fought to a 20-0 halftime margin at the Panthers’ expense.

Shadyside charged to a 26-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Shadyside and Rayland Buckeye Local faced off on Sept. 3, 2021 at Rayland Buckeye Local High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Rayland Buckeye Local faced off against Barnesville and Shadyside took on Martins Ferry on Aug. 18 at Shadyside High School.

Sidney Lehman Catholic races in front to defeat Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan

Sidney Lehman Catholic broke to an early lead and topped Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 56-14 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 1.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan faced off against Bluffton and Sidney Lehman Catholic took on Lima Perry on Aug. 18 at Sidney Lehman Catholic High School.

Resolve: South Charleston Southeastern comes from behind to topple North Lewisburg Triad

South Charleston Southeastern fought back from a slow start and rolled to 42-19 win over North Lewisburg Triad on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

The start wasn’t the problem for North Lewisburg Triad, as it began with a 7-0 edge over South Charleston Southeastern through the end of the first quarter.

The Trojans kept a 14-7 halftime margin at the Cardinals’ expense.

South Charleston Southeastern darted to a 28-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Trojans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-6 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 18, South Charleston Southeastern faced off against Springfield Northwestern and North Lewisburg Triad took on Mt Gilead on Aug. 18 at North Lewisburg Triad High School.

South Point dominates Russell

South Point controlled the action to earn an impressive 28-7 win against Russell in an Ohio high school football matchup.

South Point darted in front of Russell 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Russell climbed back to within 13-7.

The Pointers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-0 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 18, South Point faced off against Ashland Boyd County.

Springfield Kenton Ridge shuts out Columbus Mifflin

A suffocating defense helped Springfield Kenton Ridge handle Columbus Mifflin 31-0 at Columbus Mifflin High on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

Springfield Kenton Ridge darted in front of Columbus Mifflin 3-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

The Cougars held on with a 28-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Columbus Mifflin faced off against KIPP Columbus and Springfield Kenton Ridge took on Mechanicsburg on Aug. 18 at Mechanicsburg High School.

Springfield Northeastern overwhelms Springfield Catholic Central

Springfield Northeastern recorded a big victory over Springfield Catholic Central 41-8 at Springfield Northeastern High on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Springfield Northeastern a 7-0 lead over Springfield Catholic Central.

The Jets fought to a 27-0 halftime margin at the Irish’s expense.

Springfield Northeastern steamrolled to a 34-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Jets enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Irish’s 8-7 advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Springfield Northeastern faced off against Tipp City Bethel and Springfield Catholic Central took on Cincinnati North College Hill on Aug. 18 at Springfield Catholic Central High School.

Springfield Shawnee overpowers New Carlisle Tecumseh in thorough fashion

Springfield Shawnee handled New Carlisle Tecumseh 42-14 in an impressive showing in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 1.

Springfield Shawnee opened with a 7-0 advantage over New Carlisle Tecumseh through the first quarter.

The Braves registered a 14-7 advantage at halftime over the Arrows.

Springfield Shawnee charged to a 28-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Braves got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

The last time New Carlisle Tecumseh and Springfield Shawnee played in a 21-17 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, New Carlisle Tecumseh faced off against Fairborn and Springfield Shawnee took on Riverside Stebbins on Aug. 18 at Springfield Shawnee High School.

St. Bernard Roger Bacon slips past Cincinnati Hughes

St. Bernard Roger Bacon topped Cincinnati Hughes 20-14 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football on Sept. 1.

The start wasn’t the problem for Cincinnati Hughes, as it began with a 7-6 edge over St. Bernard Roger Bacon through the end of the first quarter.

St. Bernard Roger Bacon broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 20-14 lead over Cincinnati Hughes.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Aug. 18, St Bernard Roger Bacon faced off against Cincinnati Indian Hill and Cincinnati Hughes took on Corbin on Aug. 18 at Corbin High School.

St. Leon East Central darts past Cincinnati Moeller with early burst

St. Leon East Central took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Cincinnati Moeller 38-28 in an Indiana high school football matchup.

Last season, Cincinnati Moeller and St Leon East Central squared off on Sept. 3, 2022 at Cincinnati Moeller High School.

Recently on Aug. 18, Cincinnati Moeller squared off with Indianapolis Ben Davis in a football game.

St. Clairsville tops Zanesville

St. Clairsville raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 48-7 win over Zanesville in Ohio high school football on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave St. Clairsville a 28-0 lead over Zanesville.

The Red Devils opened an immense 48-0 gap over the Blue Devils at the intermission.

Zanesville responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 48-7.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, St. Clairsville faced off against Canton South and Zanesville took on Newark on Aug. 18 at Zanesville High School.

Steubenville barely beats Youngstown Cardinal Mooney

Steubenville posted a narrow 21-14 win over Youngstown Cardinal Mooney at Steubenville High on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Steubenville a 14-7 lead over Youngstown Cardinal Mooney.

The Big Red registered a 21-7 advantage at intermission over the Cardinals.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Big Red chalked up this decision in spite of the Cardinals’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Last season, Steubenville and Youngstown Cardinal Mooney faced off on Oct. 15, 2022 at Youngstown Cardinal Mooney High School.

Recently on Aug. 18, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney squared off with Mentor Lake Catholic in a football game.

Strasburg collects victory over Leetonia

Strasburg collected a solid win over Leetonia in a 26-14 verdict during this Ohio football game.

Strasburg darted in front of Leetonia 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Bears with a 14-12 lead over the Tigers heading into the second quarter.

Strasburg broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 26-14 lead over Leetonia.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Strasburg faced off against Rittman and Leetonia took on Fairport Harbor Fairport on Aug. 18 at Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding High School.

Streetsboro escapes Alliance in thin win

Streetsboro topped Alliance 37-28 in a tough tilt on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Alliance moved ahead by earning a 21-14 advantage over Streetsboro at the end of the third quarter.

The Rockets rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Aviators 23-7 in the last stanza for the victory.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Alliance faced off against Uniontown Lake.

Sugarcreek Garaway shuts out Zanesville West Muskingum

A suffocating defense helped Sugarcreek Garaway handle Zanesville West Muskingum 28-0 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 1.

Sugarcreek Garaway darted in front of Zanesville West Muskingum 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Pirates registered a 28-0 advantage at intermission over the Tornadoes.

Both teams were shutout in the third and fourth quarters.

Recently on Aug. 18, Sugarcreek Garaway squared off with Bellaire in a football game.

Sunbury Big Walnut dominates Franklin

Sunbury Big Walnut controlled the action to earn an impressive 41-14 win against Franklin on Sept. 1 in Ohio football.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Golden Eagles registered a 27-7 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.

Sunbury Big Walnut pulled to a 41-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats enjoyed a 7-0 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Franklin faced off against Franklin Bishop Fenwick and Sunbury Big Walnut took on Columbus Bishop Hartley on Aug. 18 at Columbus Bishop Hartley High School.

An early bolt powers Sylvania Northview past Napoleon

Sylvania Northview grabbed a quick lead then had to fight to retain its advantage before securing a 17-14 win against Napoleon in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Sylvania Northview a 14-0 lead over Napoleon.

Napoleon didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 14-7 at the intermission.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

Sylvania Northview maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 7-3 in the final quarter.

The last time Napoleon and Sylvania Northview played in a 41-16 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 18, Sylvania Northview squared off with Sylvania Southview in a football game.

Thornville Sheridan tops Logan

It was a tough night for Logan which was overmatched by Thornville Sheridan in this 41-10 verdict.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Generals opened a tight 7-3 gap over the Chieftains at halftime.

Thornville Sheridan thundered to a 21-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Generals got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-7 edge.

Last season, Thornville Sheridan and Logan faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Thornville Sheridan High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Logan faced off against Jackson and Thornville Sheridan took on Newark Licking Valley on Aug. 18 at Thornville Sheridan High School.

Tiffin Calvert scores early, pulls away from Norwalk St. Paul

Tiffin Calvert controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 35-25 victory over Norwalk St. Paul on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Tiffin Calvert a 14-0 lead over Norwalk St. Paul.

The Flyers showed some mettle by fighting back to a 21-13 halftime margin.

Tiffin Calvert breathed fire to a 35-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Flyers narrowed the gap 6-0 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

Caledonia River Valley lets lead slip away in Tiffin Columbian’s victory

Tiffin Columbian dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away a 56-45 win over Caledonia River Valley in Ohio high school football on Sept. 1.

Caledonia River Valley started on steady ground by forging a 13-7 lead over Tiffin Columbian at the end of the first quarter.

The Tornadoes’ offense moved in front for a 35-27 lead over the Vikings at the intermission.

Tiffin Columbian steamrolled to a 56-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Vikings enjoyed a 12-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Caledonia River Valley faced off against Ashland and Tiffin Columbian took on Fremont Ross on Aug. 18 at Fremont Ross High School.

Tipp City Tippecanoe’s speedy start jolts Greenville

Tipp City Tippecanoe left no doubt in recording a 49-6 win over Greenville in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Tipp City Tippecanoe opened with a 14-0 advantage over Greenville through the first quarter.

The Red Devils fought to a 42-0 intermission margin at the Green Wave’s expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Red Devils got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

Last season, Tipp City Tippecanoe and Greenville squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Greenville High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Tipp City Tippecanoe faced off against Bellbrook and Greenville took on Eaton on Aug. 18 at Greenville High School.

Toledo Central Catholic prevails over Novi Detroit Catholic Central

Toledo Central Catholic’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Novi Detroit Catholic Central 42-21 during this Ohio football game.

Toledo Central Catholic darted in front of Novi Detroit Catholic Central 27-14 to begin the second quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

The Fighting Irish got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-7 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Toledo Central Catholic faced off against Findlay.

Toledo Whitmer tacks win on Oregon Clay

Toledo Whitmer rolled past Oregon Clay for a comfortable 49-21 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Last season, Toledo Whitmer and Oregon Clay squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Oregon Clay High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Oregon Clay faced off against Sandusky and Toledo Whitmer took on Lewis Center Olentangy on Aug. 18 at Lewis Center Olentangy High School.

Trotwood-Madison edges past Springfield in tough test

Trotwood-Madison finally found a way to top Springfield 21-20 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Trotwood-Madison faced off against Cincinnati Winton Woods and Springfield took on Cleveland St Ignatius on Aug. 18 at Springfield High School.

Uniontown Lake outlasts Brecksville-Broadview Heights in multi-OT classic

Uniontown Lake outlasted Brecksville-Broadview Heights 17-14 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 1. in an extra time thriller for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 1.

The scoreboard showed the Bees with a 7-0 lead over the Blue Streaks heading into the second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Uniontown Lake and Brecksville-Broadview Heights locked in a 7-7 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Blue Streaks and the Bees locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first overtime period.

The Blue Streaks got the better of the second overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

Recently on Aug. 18, Uniontown Lake squared off with Alliance in a football game.

Urbana overcomes Tipp City Bethel’s lead to earn win

Tipp City Bethel’s advantage forced Urbana to dig down, but it did to earn a 42-17 win Friday for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 1.

Tipp City Bethel started on steady ground by forging a 3-0 lead over Urbana at the end of the first quarter.

The Hillclimbers kept a 21-17 intermission margin at the Bees’ expense.

Urbana roared to a 35-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hillclimbers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Tipp City Bethel faced off against Springfield Northeastern and Urbana took on Dayton Belmont on Aug. 18 at Urbana High School.

Utica overcomes deficit to defeat Fredericktown

Utica fought back from a slow start and rolled to 34-20 win over Fredericktown during this Ohio football game.

Fredericktown showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Utica as the first quarter ended.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Freddies controlled the pace, taking a 20-7 lead into halftime.

Utica broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 34-20 lead over Fredericktown.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Utica faced off against Centerburg and Fredericktown took on Marengo Highland on Aug. 18 at Fredericktown High School.

Van Buren pushes over Arcadia

Van Buren pushed past Arcadia for a 22-8 win in an Ohio high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Van Buren an 8-0 lead over Arcadia.

The Black Knights fought to a 15-0 halftime margin at the Redskins’ expense.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Van Buren and Arcadia were both scoreless.

The Black Knights chalked up this decision in spite of the Redskins’ spirited final-quarter performance.

Last season, Van Buren and Arcadia faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Arcadia High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Van Buren faced off against Fostoria and Arcadia took on Cory-Rawson on Aug. 18 at Arcadia High School.

The Versailles defense stifles Delphos St. John’s

A suffocating defense helped Versailles handle Delphos St. John’s 41-0 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 1.

Versailles opened with a 21-0 advantage over Delphos St. John’s through the first quarter.

The Tigers registered a 28-0 advantage at halftime over the Blue Jays.

Versailles breathed fire to a 34-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Versailles and Delphos St. John’s squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Versailles High School.

Recently on Aug. 18, Versailles squared off with Celina in a football game.

The Wapakoneta defense stifles Ottawa-Glandorf

A suffocating defense helped Wapakoneta handle Ottawa-Glandorf 45-0 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Wapakoneta a 13-0 lead over Ottawa-Glandorf.

The Redskins fought to a 24-0 halftime margin at the Titans’ expense.

Wapakoneta pulled to a 45-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Wapakoneta and Ottawa-Glandorf faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Wapakoneta High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Ottawa-Glandorf faced off against Pemberville Eastwood and Wapakoneta took on Maria Stein Marion Local on Aug. 18 at Wapakoneta High School.

Washington Court House Washington overpowers Columbus Marion-Franklin in thorough fashion

Washington Court House Washington handled Columbus Marion-Franklin 42-6 in an impressive showing in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 1.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Blue Lions fought to a 14-0 intermission margin at the Red Devils’ expense.

Washington Court House Washington steamrolled to a 36-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Lions got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Columbus Marion-Franklin faced off against Granville and Washington Court House Washington took on London on Aug. 18 at Washington Court House Washington High School.

Waterford pockets slim win over Sarahsville Shenandoah

Waterford posted a narrow 24-22 win over Sarahsville Shenandoah in an Ohio high school football matchup.

The start wasn’t the problem for Sarahsville Shenandoah, as it began with a 6-0 edge over Waterford through the end of the first quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, the Zeps would’ve earned the judge’s decision at halftime, with a 14-2 lead on the Wildcats.

Sarahsville Shenandoah darted a meager margin over Waterford as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

It took an 8-0 rally, but the Wildcats were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.

Last season, Sarahsville Shenandoah and Waterford faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Sarahsville Shenandoah High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Sarahsville Shenandoah faced off against Belmont Union Local.

Wauseon escapes Pemberville Eastwood in thin win

Wauseon finally found a way to top Pemberville Eastwood 14-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Pemberville Eastwood faced off against Ottawa-Glandorf and Wauseon took on Sherwood Fairview on Aug. 18 at Wauseon High School.

Chillicothe Unioto takes the lead, but can’t maintain it in falling to Waverly

Waverly rallied from behind to knock off Chillicothe Unioto for a 28-14 verdict for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 1.

Chillicothe Unioto showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-7 advantage over Waverly as the first quarter ended.

Neither squad could claim an advantage as the scoreboard showed a 14-14 standstill heading to the third quarter.

Waverly darted to a 28-14 bulge over Chillicothe Unioto as the fourth quarter began.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Waverly and Chillicothe Unioto faced off on Sept. 3, 2021 at Chillicothe Unioto High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Chillicothe Unioto faced off against McArthur Vinton County and Waverly took on Washington Court House Miami Trace on Aug. 18 at Waverly High School.

Waynesfield-Goshen darts by McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley

It was a tough night for McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley which was overmatched by Waynesfield-Goshen in this 35-6 verdict.

Waynesfield-Goshen jumped in front of McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Waynesfield-Goshen stormed to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rams rallied in the final quarter, but the Tigers skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Waynesfield-Goshen and McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley faced off against Ada and Waynesfield-Goshen took on Union City Mississinawa Valley on Aug. 18 at Union City Mississinawa Valley High School.

Waynesville outlasts Blanchester

Waynesville notched a win against Blanchester 34-14 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 1.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Spartans opened a close 17-7 gap over the Wildcats at halftime.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Spartans held on with a 10-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Waynesville and Blanchester played in a 45-0 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Blanchester faced off against Bainbridge Paint Valley and Waynesville took on Clarksville Clinton-Massie on Aug. 18 at Clarksville Clinton-Massie High School.

Weirton Weir overcomes Toronto’s lead to earn win

Weirton Weir overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 23-12 win against Toronto during this Ohio football game.

Toronto showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-7 advantage over Weirton Weir as the first quarter ended.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Weirton Weir broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 21-12 lead over Toronto.

The Red Riders held on with a 2-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Toronto faced off against East Canton.

West Chester Lakota West allows no points against Fairfield

Defense dominated as West Chester Lakota West pitched a 33-0 shutout of Fairfield in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave West Chester Lakota West a 28-0 lead over Fairfield.

West Chester Lakota West thundered to a 33-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, West Chester Lakota West and Fairfield faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Fairfield High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Fairfield faced off against Huber Heights Wayne and West Chester Lakota West took on Cincinnati St Xavier on Aug. 18 at Cincinnati St Xavier High School.

West Jefferson darts past London Madison-Plains with early burst

West Jefferson controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 49-14 victory over London Madison-Plains on Sept. 1 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave West Jefferson a 14-0 lead over London Madison-Plains.

The Roughriders’ offense breathed fire in front for a 35-0 lead over the Golden Eagles at the intermission.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 42-7.

The Roughriders and the Golden Eagles each scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, London Madison-Plains faced off against Williamsport Westfall and West Jefferson took on Columbus Africentric on Aug. 18 at Columbus Africentric.

West Lafayette Ridgewood allows no points against Carrollton

A suffocating defense helped West Lafayette Ridgewood handle Carrollton 13-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

The Generals registered a 13-0 advantage at halftime over the Warriors.

Neither squad could muster points in the first, third and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Aug. 18, West Lafayette Ridgewood faced off against Coshocton and Carrollton took on Akron Manchester on Aug. 18 at Carrollton High School.

West Liberty-Salem darts past Jamestown Greeneview with early burst

West Liberty-Salem took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Jamestown Greeneview 41-19 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave West Liberty-Salem a 14-0 lead over Jamestown Greeneview.

The Tigers opened a colossal 34-6 gap over the Rams at the intermission.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 41-13.

The Rams outpointed the Tigers 6-0 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Jamestown Greeneview faced off against Dayton Northridge and West Liberty-Salem took on St Paris Graham on Aug. 18 at West Liberty-Salem High School.

West Portsmouth Portsmouth West thwarts Hillsboro’s quest

West Portsmouth West eventually beat Hillsboro 49-34 for an Ohio high school football victory at West Portsmouth West High.

The first quarter gave West Portsmouth West a 14-6 lead over Hillsboro.

The Senators’ offense jumped in front for a 35-20 lead over the Indians at halftime.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Senators and the Indians each scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, West Portsmouth West faced off against Proctorville Fairland and Hillsboro took on Mt Orab Western Brown on Aug. 18 at Hillsboro High School.

The Westerville North defense stifles Chillicothe

A suffocating defense helped Westerville North handle Chillicothe 42-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Westerville North opened with a 28-0 advantage over Chillicothe through the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Westerville North pulled to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Westerville North and Chillicothe squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Chillicothe High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Westerville North faced off against Westerville Central and Chillicothe took on Columbus St Charles on Aug. 18 at Chillicothe High School.

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne routs Bowling Green

It was a tough night for Bowling Green which was overmatched by Whitehouse Anthony Wayne in this 35-6 verdict.

The first quarter gave Whitehouse Anthony Wayne a 14-0 lead over Bowling Green.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne jumped to a 21-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Generals held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Whitehouse Anthony Wayne and Bowling Green played in a 34-14 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne faced off against Hilliard Darby and Bowling Green took on Tontogany Otsego on Aug. 18 at Bowling Green High School.

Williamsburg exhales after close call with Cincinnati Mariemont

Williamsburg finally found a way to top Cincinnati Mariemont 34-28 on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

The last time Cincinnati Mariemont and Williamsburg played in a 33-0 game on Sept. 3, 2021.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Cincinnati Mariemont faced off against Dayton Oakwood and Williamsburg took on Batavia on Aug. 18 at Batavia High School.

Williamsport Westfall overcomes Circleville

Williamsport Westfall grabbed a 48-36 victory at the expense of Circleville in Ohio high school football on Sept. 1.

Williamsport Westfall opened with a 13-8 advantage over Circleville through the first quarter.

The Mustangs opened a tight 29-22 gap over the Tigers at halftime.

Williamsport Westfall breathed fire to a 48-30 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers managed a 6-0 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, Circleville and Williamsport Westfall squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Circleville High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Williamsport Westfall faced off against London Madison-Plains and Circleville took on New Concord John Glenn on Aug. 18 at Circleville High School.

Willoughby South escapes Lyndhurst Brush in thin win

Willoughby South finally found a way to top Lyndhurst Brush 33-32 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Last season, Willoughby South and Lyndhurst Brush faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Willoughby South High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Lyndhurst Brush faced off against Lorain and Willoughby South took on Shaker Heights on Aug. 18 at Willoughby South High School.

Willow Wood Symmes Valley overwhelms Bidwell River Valley

Willow Wood Symmes Valley raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 30-8 win over Bidwell River Valley in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Willow Wood Symmes Valley and Bidwell River Valley were both scoreless.

The Vikings opened a meager 14-0 gap over the Raiders at the intermission.

Willow Wood Symmes Valley breathed fire to a 22-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Willow Wood Symmes Valley faced off against Chesapeake and Bidwell River Valley took on Reedsville Eastern on Aug. 18 at Reedsville Eastern High School.

Worthington Christian collects victory over Centerburg

Worthington Christian knocked off Centerburg 20-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Worthington Christian opened with a 13-7 advantage over Centerburg through the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.

The Warriors held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Worthington Christian faced off against Danville and Centerburg took on Utica on Aug. 18 at Centerburg High School.

Xenia claims tight victory against Sidney

Xenia posted a narrow 24-15 win over Sidney at Xenia High on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Xenia a 7-0 lead over Sidney.

The Buccaneers opened a thin 14-7 gap over the Yellow Jackets at the intermission.

Xenia jumped to a 17-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Yellow Jackets closed the lead with an 8-7 margin in the final quarter.

The last time Xenia and Sidney played in a 34-0 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 18, Sidney squared off with Bellefontaine in a football game.

Youngstown Chaney slips past Youngstown Boardman

Youngstown Chaney posted a narrow 21-13 win over Youngstown Boardman during this Ohio football game.

Last season, Youngstown Chaney and Youngstown Boardman squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Youngstown Boardman High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Youngstown Chaney faced off against Akron East and Youngstown Boardman took on Chagrin Falls Kenston on Aug. 18 at Chagrin Falls Kenston High School.

Youngstown Ursuline shuts out Ashtabula Lakeside

Youngstown Ursuline’s defense throttled Ashtabula Lakeside, resulting in a 50-0 shutout in Ohio high school football on Sept. 1.

Recently on Aug. 18, Ashtabula Lakeside squared off with Eastlake North in a football game.

Zanesville Maysville bests Coshocton

Zanesville Maysville earned a convincing 48-13 win over Coshocton in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Zanesville Maysville charged in front of Coshocton 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers opened a mammoth 35-7 gap over the Redskins at the intermission.

Zanesville Maysville steamrolled to a 48-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Zanesville Maysville and Coshocton faced off on Sept. 3, 2021 at Zanesville Maysville High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Zanesville Maysville faced off against Byesville Meadowbrook and Coshocton took on West Lafayette Ridgewood on Aug. 18 at West Lafayette Ridgewood High School.

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley overcomes Martins Ferry’s lead to earn win

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley rallied from behind to knock off Martins Ferry for a 39-24 verdict on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Martins Ferry, as it began with a 14-6 edge over Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley through the end of the first quarter.

The Trojans’ offense darted in front for a 25-21 lead over the Purple Riders at the intermission.

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley jumped to a 31-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans held on with an 8-3 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Martins Ferry faced off against Shadyside and Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley took on Apple Creek Waynedale on Aug. 18 at Apple Creek Waynedale High School.

