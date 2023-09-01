Convoy Crestview topped Haviland Wayne Trace 21-20 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Haviland Wayne Trace started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Convoy Crestview at the end of the first quarter.

The Raiders had a 14-7 edge on the Knights at the beginning of the third quarter.

Haviland Wayne Trace darted a tight margin over Convoy Crestview as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Knights rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Raiders 7-0 in the last stanza for the victory.

The last time Convoy Crestview and Haviland Wayne Trace played in a 14-6 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Haviland Wayne Trace faced off against Fort Recovery and Convoy Crestview took on Rockford Parkway on Aug. 18 at Rockford Parkway High School.

