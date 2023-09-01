Archbold left no doubt on Friday, controlling Defiance Tinora from start to finish for a 48-7 victory in Ohio high school football on Sept. 1.

Archbold opened with a 28-0 advantage over Defiance Tinora through the first quarter.

The Blue Streaks fought to a 41-0 halftime margin at the Rams’ expense.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 48-7.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Defiance Tinora faced off against Liberty Center and Archbold took on Genoa Area on Aug. 18 at Genoa Area High School.

