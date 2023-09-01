Bryan dismissed Sherwood Fairview by a 67-46 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Bryan opened with a 21-16 advantage over Sherwood Fairview through the first quarter.

The Golden Bears fought to a 41-32 halftime margin at the Apaches’ expense.

Sherwood Fairview didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 47-46 in the third quarter.

The Golden Bears got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-0 edge.

Last season, Bryan and Sherwood Fairview squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Bryan High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Sherwood Fairview faced off against Wauseon and Bryan took on Van Wert on Aug. 18 at Bryan High School.

