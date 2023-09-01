A suffocating defense helped Bluffton handle Defiance Ayersville 42-0 on Sept. 1 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Bluffton a 7-0 lead over Defiance Ayersville.

The Pirates registered a 21-0 advantage at halftime over the Pilots.

Bluffton charged to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pirates got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Defiance Ayersville and Bluffton squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Bluffton High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Defiance Ayersville faced off against Delta and Bluffton took on Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan on Aug. 18 at Bluffton High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.