Antwerp recorded a big victory over West Unity Hilltop 45-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Antwerp opened with a 32-0 advantage over West Unity Hilltop through the first quarter.

The Archers opened a monstrous 45-0 gap over the Cadets at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Archers maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 6-0 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Antwerp and West Unity Hilltop faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Antwerp High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, West Unity Hilltop faced off against Morral Ridgedale and Antwerp took on Montpelier on Aug. 18 at Antwerp High School.

