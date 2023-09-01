Bloomdale Elmwood eventually beat Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 46-32 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 1.

Bloomdale Elmwood opened with a 16-6 advantage over Mt. Blanchard Riverdale through the first quarter.

The Falcons didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 22-14 at the intermission.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Mt. Blanchard Riverdale made it 38-32.

The Royals got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-0 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Bloomdale Elmwood faced off against Metamora Evergreen and Mt Blanchard Riverdale took on Bucyrus on Aug. 18 at Mt Blanchard Riverdale High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.