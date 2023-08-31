Burton Berkshire takes down Independence

Burton Berkshire recorded a big victory over Independence 4-1 during this Ohio girls high school soccer game.

Last season, Burton Berkshire and Independence faced off on Oct. 6, 2022 at Burton Berkshire High School.

Recently on Aug. 24, Independence squared off with Willoughby Cornerstone in a soccer game.

Delphos St. John’s and Spencerville finish in a tie

Delphos St. John’s and Spencerville wound up even in a 0-0 stalemate in an Ohio girls soccer matchup.

Dublin Coffman dominates New Albany in convincing showing

Dublin Coffman recorded a big victory over New Albany 4-1 on Aug. 31 in Ohio girls high school soccer.

The first half gave Dublin Coffman a 3-1 lead over New Albany.

The Shamrocks held on with a 1-0 scoring edge in the final half.

Last season, New Albany and Dublin Coffman squared off on Oct. 29, 2022 at New Albany High School.

Recently on Aug. 24, Dublin Coffman squared off with Columbus Bishop Watterson in a soccer game.

Kirtland and Gates Mills Hawken tie

Nothing was decided after Kirtland and Gates Mills Hawken fought to a 1-1 stalemate at Gates Mills Hawken High on Aug. 31 in Ohio girls high school soccer action.

It was tough sledding with defenses hanging tough for each side in a 1-0 final-half tie.

Last season, Gates Mills Hawken and Kirtland squared off on Sept. 8, 2022 at Kirtland High School.

Recently on Aug. 22, Kirtland squared off with Chardon in a soccer game.

Lexington shuts out Mansfield

A suffocating defense helped Lexington handle Mansfield 5-0 in Ohio girls soccer action on Aug. 31.

Lexington thundered in front of Mansfield 1-0 to begin the second half.

The Minutemen held on with a 4-0 scoring edge in the final half.

The Miller City defense stifles Convoy Crestview

Miller City’s defense throttled Convoy Crestview, resulting in a 15-0 shutout in Ohio girls soccer on Aug. 31.

Mogadore Field shuts out Cincinnati Princeton

Defense dominated as Mogadore Field pitched a 4-0 shutout of Cincinnati Princeton in an Ohio girls soccer matchup.

Rootstown earns stressful win over Warren John F. Kennedy

Rootstown posted a narrow 3-2 win over Warren John F. Kennedy for an Ohio girls soccer victory on Aug. 31.

Rootstown opened with a 3-2 advantage over Warren John F. Kennedy through the first half.

Neither squad scored in the final half.

Last season, Rootstown and Warren John F. Kennedy faced off on Sept. 27, 2022 at Rootstown High School.

Recently on Aug. 21, Warren John F. Kennedy squared off with Newton Falls in a soccer game.

Wapakoneta defeats Ottoville

Wapakoneta earned a convincing 5-1 win over Ottoville for an Ohio girls soccer victory at Ottoville High.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.