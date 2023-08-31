Rootstown posted a narrow 3-2 win over Warren John F. Kennedy for an Ohio girls soccer victory on Aug. 31.

Rootstown opened with a 3-2 advantage over Warren John F. Kennedy through the first half.

Neither squad scored in the final half.

Last season, Rootstown and Warren John F. Kennedy faced off on Sept. 27, 2022 at Rootstown High School.

Recently on Aug. 21, Warren John F. Kennedy squared off with Newton Falls in a soccer game.

