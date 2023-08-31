Troy topped Vandalia Butler 16-7 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 31.

Both teams were shutout in the first and second quarters.

Troy darted ahead over Vandalia Butler when the fourth quarter began 7-0.

The Trojans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 9-7 edge.

Last season, Troy and Vandalia Butler squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Vandalia Butler High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Troy faced off against Dayton Dunbar and Vandalia Butler took on Clayton Northmont on Aug. 18 at Vandalia Butler High School.

