Morenci rallied over Stryker for an inspiring 66-42 victory in a Michigan high school football matchup.

Stryker showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-6 advantage over Morenci as the first quarter ended.

The Bulldogs kept a 26-14 halftime margin at the Panthers’ expense.

Stryker showed its spirit while rallying to within 42-36 in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 24-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Stryker and Morenci squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Stryker High School.

