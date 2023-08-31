Cleves Taylor dominates Cincinnati Gamble Montessori

Cleves Taylor’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Cincinnati Gamble Montessori 34-8 for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 31.

In recent action on Aug. 19, Cincinnati Gamble Montessori faced off against Hamilton New Miami and Cleves Taylor took on Harrison on Aug. 18 at Cleves Taylor High School.

The Kettering Alter defense stifles Dayton Meadowdale

Kettering Alter’s defense throttled Dayton Meadowdale, resulting in a 35-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 31.

The first quarter gave Kettering Alter a 14-0 lead over Dayton Meadowdale.

The Knights’ offense thundered in front for a 28-0 lead over the Lions at halftime.

Kettering Alter breathed fire to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Kettering Alter and Dayton Meadowdale faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Kettering Archbishop Alter.

In recent action on Aug. 17, Dayton Meadowdale faced off against Columbus East and Kettering Alter took on Kettering Fairmont on Aug. 17 at Kettering Fairmont.

Resolve: Morenci comes from behind to topple Stryker

Morenci rallied over Stryker for an inspiring 66-42 victory in a Michigan high school football matchup.

Stryker showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-6 advantage over Morenci as the first quarter ended.

The Bulldogs kept a 26-14 halftime margin at the Panthers’ expense.

Stryker showed its spirit while rallying to within 42-36 in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 24-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Stryker and Morenci squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Stryker High School.

Toledo St. Francis de Sales slips past Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice

Toledo St. Francis de Sales posted a narrow 28-19 win over Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice in a Michigan high school football matchup.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Warriors moved ahead by earning a 6-0 advantage over the Knights at the end of the second quarter.

Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice jumped a narrow margin over Toledo St. Francis de Sales as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Knights fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Warriors.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Toledo St. Francis de Sales faced off against Perrysburg.

Troy carves slim margin over Vandalia Butler

Troy topped Vandalia Butler 16-7 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 31.

Both teams were shutout in the first and second quarters.

Troy darted ahead over Vandalia Butler when the fourth quarter began 7-0.

The Trojans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 9-7 edge.

Last season, Troy and Vandalia Butler squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Vandalia Butler High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Troy faced off against Dayton Dunbar and Vandalia Butler took on Clayton Northmont on Aug. 18 at Vandalia Butler High School.

Wellsburg Brooke dominates Wintersville Indian Creek

Wellsburg Brooke unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Wintersville Indian Creek 28-7 Thursday for an Ohio high school football victory at Wintersville Indian Creek High.

Wellsburg Brooke moved in front of Wintersville Indian Creek 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and third quarters.

The Bruins got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Wellsburg Brooke and Wintersville Indian Creek faced off on Sept. 1, 2022 at Wellsburg Brooke High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.