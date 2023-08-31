Wellsburg Brooke unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Wintersville Indian Creek 28-7 Thursday for an Ohio high school football victory at Wintersville Indian Creek High.

Wellsburg Brooke moved in front of Wintersville Indian Creek 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and third quarters.

The Bruins got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Wellsburg Brooke and Wintersville Indian Creek faced off on Sept. 1, 2022 at Wellsburg Brooke High School.

