Toledo St. Francis de Sales posted a narrow 28-19 win over Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice in a Michigan high school football matchup.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Warriors moved ahead by earning a 6-0 advantage over the Knights at the end of the second quarter.

Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice jumped a narrow margin over Toledo St. Francis de Sales as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Knights fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Warriors.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Toledo St. Francis de Sales faced off against Perrysburg.

