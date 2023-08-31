Kettering Alter’s defense throttled Dayton Meadowdale, resulting in a 35-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 31.

The first quarter gave Kettering Alter a 14-0 lead over Dayton Meadowdale.

The Knights’ offense thundered in front for a 28-0 lead over the Lions at halftime.

Kettering Alter breathed fire to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Kettering Alter and Dayton Meadowdale faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Kettering Archbishop Alter.

In recent action on Aug. 17, Dayton Meadowdale faced off against Columbus East and Kettering Alter took on Kettering Fairmont on Aug. 17 at Kettering Fairmont.

