Atwater Waterloo shuts out Brookfield

A suffocating defense helped Atwater Waterloo handle Brookfield 7-0 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup.

Last season, Atwater Waterloo and Brookfield faced off on Oct. 3, 2022 at Brookfield High School.

In recent action on Aug. 21, Atwater Waterloo faced off against Brookfield and Atwater Waterloo took on Brookfield on Aug. 21 at Brookfield High School.

Dayton Centerville shuts out Springfield

Dayton Centerville’s defense throttled Springfield, resulting in a 10-0 shutout for an Ohio girls soccer victory on Aug. 30.

Dayton Chaminade-Julienne shuts out Springfield Kenton Ridge

Dayton Chaminade-Julienne’s defense throttled Springfield Kenton Ridge, resulting in a 11-0 shutout in Ohio girls soccer on Aug. 30.

