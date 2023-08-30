Dayton Carroll posted a narrow 3-2 win over Park Hills Covington Catholic in Ohio boys soccer action on Aug. 30.

Dayton Carroll charged in front of Park Hills Covington Catholic 3-2 to begin the second half.

Neither squad scored in the final half.

Recently on Aug. 26, Park Hills Covington Catholic squared off with Dayton Centerville in a soccer game.

