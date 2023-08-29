Dublin Coffman allows no points against Gahanna Lincoln

Dublin Coffman’s defense throttled Gahanna Lincoln, resulting in a 4-0 shutout for an Ohio girls soccer victory at Gahanna Lincoln High.

Dublin Coffman thundered in front of Gahanna Lincoln 3-0 to begin the second half.

The Shamrocks held on with a 1-0 scoring edge in the second half.

The last time Dublin Coffman and Gahanna Lincoln played in a 3-0 game on Oct. 26, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 24, Dublin Coffman faced off against Columbus Bishop Watterson.

Kalida shuts out Lima Central Catholic

Defense dominated as Kalida pitched a 10-0 shutout of Lima Central Catholic on Aug. 29 in Ohio girls high school soccer.

Recently on Aug. 19, Kalida squared off with Archbold in a soccer game.

Metamora Evergreen routs Liberty Center

Metamora Evergreen controlled the action to earn an impressive 6-1 win against Liberty Center in an Ohio girls soccer matchup.

Last season, Metamora Evergreen and Liberty Center squared off on Aug. 30, 2022 at Liberty Center High School.

Ottawa-Glandorf allows no points against Kenton

Ottawa-Glandorf’s defense throttled Kenton, resulting in a 10-0 shutout in Ohio girls soccer on Aug. 29.

The last time Ottawa-Glandorf and Kenton played in a 6-0 game on Oct. 11, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 19, Ottawa-Glandorf faced off against Findlay.

Wickliffe’s speedy start jolts Jefferson

Wickliffe controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 9-1 victory over Jefferson in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on Aug. 29.

In recent action on Aug. 22, Wickliffe faced off against Mantua Crestwood.

