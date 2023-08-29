St. Clairsville knocked off Cambridge 4-2 in Ohio boys soccer action on Aug. 29.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 2-2 duel in the first half.

The Red Devils got the better of the second-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 2-0 edge.

Last season, St. Clairsville and Cambridge faced off on Oct. 5, 2021 at Cambridge High School.

In recent action on Aug. 19, St. Clairsville faced off against Dover and Cambridge took on Cadiz Harrison Central on Aug. 23 at Cambridge High School.

Check out our complete boys soccer roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.