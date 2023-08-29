The Dayton Centerville defense stifles Springfield

Defense dominated as Dayton Centerville pitched a 6-0 shutout of Springfield in an Ohio boys soccer matchup.

The last time Dayton Centerville and Springfield played in a 7-1 game on Aug. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 22, Dayton Centerville faced off against Cincinnati Sycamore.

Hamilton Badin shuts out Oxford Talawanda

Defense dominated as Hamilton Badin pitched a 9-0 shutout of Oxford Talawanda at Oxford Talawanda High on Aug. 29 in Ohio boys high school soccer action.

In recent action on Aug. 23, Hamilton Badin faced off against Cincinnati Elder.

Kalida shuts out Defiance

Kalida’s defense throttled Defiance, resulting in a 1-0 shutout on Aug. 29 in Ohio boys high school soccer.

Last season, Kalida and Defiance faced off on Aug. 25, 2022 at Defiance High School.

Recently on Aug. 22, Kalida squared off with Wapakoneta in a soccer game.

Metamora Evergreen allows no points against Rossford

A suffocating defense helped Metamora Evergreen handle Rossford 9-0 in Ohio boys soccer on Aug. 29.

Mogadore Field allows no points against Lodi Cloverleaf

Mogadore Field’s defense throttled Lodi Cloverleaf, resulting in a 1-0 shutout for an Ohio boys soccer victory on Aug. 29.

Last season, Lodi Cloverleaf and Mogadore Field faced off on Oct. 13, 2022 at Mogadore Field High School.

Recently on Aug. 24, Mogadore Field squared off with Mantua Crestwood in a soccer game.

Richfield Revere shuts out Aurora

Defense dominated as Richfield Revere pitched a 2-0 shutout of Aurora in an Ohio boys soccer matchup.

The last time Richfield Revere and Aurora played in a 4-0 game on Oct. 12, 2021.

In recent action on Aug. 22, Aurora faced off against Chagrin Falls.

The Rootstown defense stifles Hartville Lake Center Christian

A suffocating defense helped Rootstown handle Hartville Lake Center Christian 1-0 at Hartville Lake Center Christian High on Aug. 29 in Ohio boys high school soccer action.

Last season, Hartville Lake Center Christian and Rootstown squared off on Oct. 4, 2022 at Rootstown High School.

St. Clairsville denies Cambridge’s challenge

St. Clairsville knocked off Cambridge 4-2 in Ohio boys soccer action on Aug. 29.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 2-2 duel in the first half.

The Red Devils got the better of the second-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 2-0 edge.

Last season, St. Clairsville and Cambridge faced off on Oct. 5, 2021 at Cambridge High School.

In recent action on Aug. 19, St. Clairsville faced off against Dover and Cambridge took on Cadiz Harrison Central on Aug. 23 at Cambridge High School.

Warren John F. Kennedy allows no points against Ravenna Southeast

A suffocating defense helped Warren John F. Kennedy handle Ravenna Southeast 10-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup.

Last season, Warren John F. Kennedy and Ravenna Southeast squared off on Oct. 4, 2022 at Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic School.

In recent action on Aug. 21, Warren John F. Kennedy faced off against Youngstown Boardman.

West Milton Milton-Union sets early tone to dominate Germantown Valley View

West Milton Milton-Union controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 8-1 victory over Germantown Valley View for an Ohio boys soccer victory on Aug. 29.

Recently on Aug. 24, West Milton Milton-Union squared off with Sidney Lehman Catholic in a soccer game.

The Zanesville West Muskingum defense stifles Duncan Falls Philo

Defense dominated as Zanesville West Muskingum pitched a 1-0 shutout of Duncan Falls Philo during this Ohio boys high school soccer game.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Zanesville West Muskingum faced off against Etna Liberty Christian.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.