Columbus Grove left no doubt on Monday, controlling Delphos Jefferson from start to finish for a 4-1 victory during this Ohio girls high school soccer game.

Tough to find an edge early, Columbus Grove and Delphos Jefferson fashioned a 1-1 stalemate through the first half.

The Bulldogs held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the second half.

Recently on Aug. 15, Delphos Jefferson squared off with Spencerville in a soccer game.

Check out our complete girls soccer roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.