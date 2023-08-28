Warren John F. Kennedy finally found a way to top Ravenna Southeast 3-2 in Ohio girls soccer on Aug. 28.

Warren John F. Kennedy steamrolled in front of Ravenna Southeast 2-1 to begin the final half.

The Eagles and the Pirates each scored in the second half.

Last season, Ravenna Southeast and Warren John F. Kennedy faced off on Oct. 5, 2022 at Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic School.

In recent action on Aug. 21, Warren John F. Kennedy faced off against Newton Falls and Ravenna Southeast took on Girard on Aug. 14 at Girard High School.

