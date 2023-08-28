Defense dominated as Bluffton pitched a 1-0 shutout of Spencerville in an Ohio boys soccer matchup.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first half, as neither squad scored.

The Pirates got the better of the second-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 1-0 edge.

The last time Bluffton and Spencerville played in a 6-0 game on Aug. 30, 2021.

In recent action on Aug. 22, Spencerville faced off against Miller City.

