Bluffton allows no points against Spencerville

Defense dominated as Bluffton pitched a 3-0 shutout of Spencerville in an Ohio girls soccer matchup.

In recent action on Aug. 15, Spencerville faced off against Delphos Jefferson.

Columbus Grove overpowers Delphos Jefferson in thorough fashion

Columbus Grove left no doubt on Monday, controlling Delphos Jefferson from start to finish for a 4-1 victory during this Ohio girls high school soccer game.

Tough to find an edge early, Columbus Grove and Delphos Jefferson fashioned a 1-1 stalemate through the first half.

The Bulldogs held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the second half.

Recently on Aug. 15, Delphos Jefferson squared off with Spencerville in a soccer game.

Harrod Allen East records thin win against Ada

Harrod Allen East eventually took victory away from Ada 5-4 for an Ohio girls soccer victory at Ada High.

Warren John F. Kennedy overcomes Ravenna Southeast in seat-squirming affair

Warren John F. Kennedy finally found a way to top Ravenna Southeast 3-2 in Ohio girls soccer on Aug. 28.

Warren John F. Kennedy steamrolled in front of Ravenna Southeast 2-1 to begin the final half.

The Eagles and the Pirates each scored in the second half.

Last season, Ravenna Southeast and Warren John F. Kennedy faced off on Oct. 5, 2022 at Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic School.

In recent action on Aug. 21, Warren John F. Kennedy faced off against Newton Falls and Ravenna Southeast took on Girard on Aug. 14 at Girard High School.

The Wooster defense stifles Canton Central Catholic

Defense dominated as Wooster pitched a 4-0 shutout of Canton Central Catholic in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on Aug. 28.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.