Aurora and Macedonia Nordonia tie

Aurora and Macedonia Nordonia proved to be evenly matched after they battled to a 0-0 knot during this Ohio boys high school soccer game.

Cadiz Harrison Central shuts out Navarre Fairless

A suffocating defense helped Cadiz Harrison Central handle Navarre Fairless 2-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Aug. 26.

Celina allows no points against New Knoxville

Celina’s defense throttled New Knoxville, resulting in a 4-0 shutout in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Aug. 26.

Last season, Celina and New Knoxville faced off on Aug. 28, 2021 at New Knoxville High School.

In recent action on Aug. 19, Celina faced off against Bryan.

Dayton Centerville shuts out Park Hills Covington Catholic

A suffocating defense helped Dayton Centerville handle Park Hills Covington Catholic 9-0 on Aug. 26 in Kentucky boys high school soccer action.

Recently on Aug. 22, Dayton Centerville squared off with Cincinnati Sycamore in a soccer game.

Kenton and Upper Sandusky tie

Kenton and Upper Sandusky proved to be evenly matched after they battled to a 1-1 knot in an Ohio boys soccer matchup.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first half.

It was a nail-biter in the second half when the Wildcats and the Rams both had the scoreboard blinking in a 1-1 knot.

Youngstown Ursuline and Warren John F. Kennedy finish in a tie

Youngstown Ursuline and Warren John F. Kennedy proved to be evenly matched after they battled to a 2-2 knot on Aug. 26 in Ohio boys high school soccer.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 1-1 duel in the first half.

It was a nail-biter in the final half when the Fighting Irish and the Eagles both had the scoreboard blinking in a 2-2 knot.

The last time Youngstown Ursuline and Warren John F. Kennedy played in a 4-1 game on Sept. 6, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 21, Warren John F. Kennedy squared off with Youngstown Boardman in a soccer game.

