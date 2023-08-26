Columbus Bishop Watterson thwarts Marysville’s quest

Columbus Bishop Watterson eventually beat Marysville 3-1 on Aug. 26 in Ohio girls high school soccer.

Delta allows no points against Toledo Whitmer

Delta’s defense throttled Toledo Whitmer, resulting in a 6-0 shutout at Toledo Whitmer High on Aug. 26 in Ohio girls high school soccer action.

Recently on Aug. 16, Delta squared off with Port Clinton in a soccer game.

Metamora Evergreen dominates Toledo Christian in convincing showing

Metamora Evergreen’s overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Toledo Christian 6-1 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup.

Ottawa-Glandorf shuts out Sylvania Southview

Ottawa-Glandorf sent Sylvania Southview home scoreless in a 7-0 decision in Ohio girls soccer action on Aug. 26.

In recent action on Aug. 19, Ottawa-Glandorf faced off against Findlay and Sylvania Southview took on Findlay on Aug. 16 at Findlay High School.

Upper Sandusky pushes over Kenton

Upper Sandusky knocked off Kenton 4-2 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup.

Upper Sandusky opened with a 2-1 advantage over Kenton through the first half.

The Rams shifted into victory gear via a 2-1 stretch over the second half.

Last season, Kenton and Upper Sandusky faced off on Aug. 28, 2021 at Kenton High School.

