West Liberty-Salem raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 42-7 win over Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 26.

Last season, West Liberty-Salem and Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at West Liberty-Salem High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, West Liberty-Salem faced off against St Paris Graham and Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan took on Bluffton on Aug. 18 at Bluffton High School.

