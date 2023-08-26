Waldron finally found a way to top Lakeside Marblehead Danbury 28-24 at Lakeside Marblehead Danbury High on Aug. 26 in Ohio football action.

Waldron took an early lead by forging an 8-6 margin over Lakeside Marblehead Danbury after the first quarter.

The Spartans registered a 16-6 advantage at halftime over the Lakers.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Lakeside Marblehead Danbury got within 22-18.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

