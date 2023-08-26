Cincinnati St. Xavier controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 44-8 victory over Detroit MLK in Michigan high school football on Aug. 26.

The first quarter gave Cincinnati St. Xavier a 20-0 lead over Detroit MLK.

Both teams were blanked in the second and third quarters.

The Bombers held on with a 24-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Cincinnati St Xavier faced off against West Chester Lakota West.

