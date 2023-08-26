Paramus Catholic eventually took victory away from Cleveland Heights 43-41 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 26.

The first quarter gave Paramus Catholic a 7-0 lead over Cleveland Heights.

The Tigers came from behind to grab the advantage 22-14 at halftime over the Paladins.

Cleveland Heights enjoyed a 35-22 lead over Paramus Catholic to start the final quarter.

The Paladins fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Tigers.

Recently on Aug. 18, Cleveland Heights squared off with Berea-Midpark in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.