Southington Chalker earned a convincing 54-6 win over Sebring at Sebring Mckinley Jr./Sr. High on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Southington Chalker took an early lead by forging a 22-0 margin over Sebring after the first quarter.

The Wildcats fought to a 38-0 intermission margin at the Trojans’ expense.

Southington Chalker thundered to a 54-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

