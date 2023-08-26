Stryker sent North Adams-Jerome home scoreless in a 42-0 decision in a Michigan high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

The Panthers registered a 28-0 advantage at intermission over the Rams.

Both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Panthers, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 14-0 final quarter, too.

The last time Stryker and North Adams-Jerome played in a 46-0 game on Aug. 27, 2022.

