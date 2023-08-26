Holgate handled Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic 54-20 in an impressive showing during this Ohio football game.

Holgate took an early lead by forging a 14-0 margin over Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic after the first quarter.

The Tigers’ offense charged in front for a 40-14 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

Holgate pulled to a 54-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

The last time Holgate and Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic played in a 32-24 game on Sept. 3, 2022.

