Toledo Christian broke to an early lead and topped Morenci 56-14 on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Toledo Christian opened with a 20-0 advantage over Morenci through the first quarter.

The Eagles fought to a 35-0 intermission margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Toledo Christian steamrolled to a 56-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Bulldogs’ 14-0 advantage in the final quarter.

The last time Toledo Christian and Morenci played in a 35-20 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.