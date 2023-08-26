Mechanicsburg’s advantage forced New Bremen to dig down, but it did to earn a 28-7 win Friday in Ohio high school football on Aug. 25.

Mechanicsburg started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over New Bremen at the end of the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

New Bremen moved in front of Mechanicsburg 14-7 going into the final quarter.

The Cardinals’ train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 14-0 points differential.

