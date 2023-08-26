South Charleston Southeastern collected a 30-21 victory over Sidney Lehman Catholic in an Ohio high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave South Charleston Southeastern a 13-0 lead over Sidney Lehman Catholic.

The Cavaliers bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 16-7.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 23-14.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Sidney Lehman Catholic faced off against Lima Perry and South Charleston Southeastern took on Springfield Northwestern on Aug. 18 at South Charleston Southeastern High School.

