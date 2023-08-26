A suffocating defense helped Woodsfield Monroe Central handle Bridgeport 43-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Woodsfield Monroe Central opened with a 22-0 advantage over Bridgeport through the first quarter.

The Seminoles registered a 36-0 advantage at intermission over the Bulldogs.

Woodsfield Monroe Central roared to a 43-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Bridgeport and Woodsfield Monroe Central played in a 50-44 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 17, Bridgeport faced off against Matamoras Frontier.

