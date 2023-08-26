McComb dismissed Convoy Crestview by a 55-13 count in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 25.

McComb took an early lead by forging a 13-6 margin over Convoy Crestview after the first quarter.

The Panthers registered a 33-13 advantage at intermission over the Knights.

McComb steamrolled to a 48-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers’ train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.

